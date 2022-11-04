What’s more important, your first anniversary or Got7’s Mark Tuan? Fan has a clear winner

On one hand, you have the love of your life. On the other, your favourite K-pop idol. It should have been Sophie’s Choice but not for this fan.

An Ahgase (Got7 fan) recently chose to skip her first anniversary to see member Mark Tuan.

The Twitter user, going by Joey, attended Mark’s Nov 1 concert in Vancouver, Canada with a sign boldly proclaiming: “Mark, I skipped my one-year anniversary date to be here instead!”

In the video she posted, you can see Mark noticing the sign.

“Where’s your boyfriend?” Mark asked, with Joey unabashedly shouting back, “At home!” to laughter and cheers from the audience.

Mark made a heart shape with his arms and said: “Oh my gosh, I feel bad now. You should bring him next time.”

But was the Ahgase willing to share Mark with her boyfriend?

“No, he can stay home!” she yelled back.

In her defence, she did write a cheeky “sorry, babe” to her boyfriend below the video.

Mark is currently on his solo The Other Side tour in North America, named after his latest single of the same name. His next stop takes the Got7 idol to Los Angeles on Nov 6 and 7.

It’s not just Ahgase who adore Mark, behind-the-scenes personnel are fans as well.

YouTuber and former Korean translator Bae Jin-ho discussed his experience translating for K-pop idols and Korean actors, including Got7, in a recent video.

He recalled an incident where Mark had comforted him after a mistake that had Jin-ho fearing their manager’s wrath.

During one concert, Mark’s mic had stopped working and Jin-ho noticed that their manager, who he claimed “always got mad at me and started yelling at me” was getting ready to reprimand him once again.

Instead of receiving a scolding, Mark seemed to notice Jin-ho’s distress and repeatedly told him “It’s okay” and gave him a hug to comfort him instead.

“Got7 was the sweetest K-pop group I’ve ever met,” he admitted.

