What's showing when local cinemas open on July 13?

Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne
PHOTO: Facebook/ Peninsula Movie, mm2 Entertainment

Cinemas here will finally reopen after more than three months with added safety precautions.

Some of the measures include a limit of 50 patrons per cinema hall, and a one-metre social distancing seat configuration, with the exception of up to five patrons comprising friends and family. Patrons must also wear their masks at all times, including inside the hall, except when consuming food and drink.

Apart from new releases, some films that had its run cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic will also resume screening. So, what movies can you catch from July 13?

MOVIE CINEMAS
1917 Shaw Theatres 
Bloodshot Golden Village
Emma Golden Village
Escape From Pretoria Cathay Cineplexes, Golden Village, Shaw
Family Romance, LLC The Projector
Guns Akimbo Golden Village
I Still Believe Golden Village
Impetigore Cathay Cineplexes, Shaw
Jason Bourne EagleWings
Johnny English Strikes Again Golden Village
Little Women Golden Village
Low Season Cathay Cineplexes, Golden Village, Shaw
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Golden Village, EagleWings
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Golden Village
Mr Jones Shaw
Mr Zoo Cathay Cineplexes
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising  Golden Village
My Spy Golden Village
Pacific Rim Uprising Golden Village
Pee Nak 2 Cathay Cineplexes, Shaw
Pitch Perfect 3 Golden Village
Skyscraper Golden Village
Sonic The Hedgehog Golden Village, Shaw 
Train to Busan: Peninsula Cathay Cineplexes, Golden Village, The Projector (from July 15)
The Bridge Curse Cathay Cineplexes, Golden Village, Shaw
The Gentlemen Golden Village
The Invisible Man Golden Village, Shaw 
Trolls World Tour Golden Village, Shaw 

*Please check against the cinema operator's website — Golden Village, Cathay Cineplexes, Shaw, EagleWings and The Projector — for screening dates and times.

