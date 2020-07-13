What's showing when local cinemas open on July 13?

Cinemas here will finally reopen after more than three months with added safety precautions.

Some of the measures include a limit of 50 patrons per cinema hall, and a one-metre social distancing seat configuration, with the exception of up to five patrons comprising friends and family. Patrons must also wear their masks at all times, including inside the hall, except when consuming food and drink.

Apart from new releases, some films that had its run cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic will also resume screening. So, what movies can you catch from July 13?

MOVIE CINEMAS 1917 Shaw Theatres Bloodshot Golden Village Emma Golden Village Escape From Pretoria Cathay Cineplexes, Golden Village, Shaw Family Romance, LLC The Projector Guns Akimbo Golden Village I Still Believe Golden Village Impetigore Cathay Cineplexes, Shaw Jason Bourne EagleWings Johnny English Strikes Again Golden Village Little Women Golden Village Low Season Cathay Cineplexes, Golden Village, Shaw Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Golden Village, EagleWings Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Golden Village Mr Jones Shaw Mr Zoo Cathay Cineplexes My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Golden Village My Spy Golden Village Pacific Rim Uprising Golden Village Pee Nak 2 Cathay Cineplexes, Shaw Pitch Perfect 3 Golden Village Skyscraper Golden Village Sonic The Hedgehog Golden Village, Shaw Train to Busan: Peninsula Cathay Cineplexes, Golden Village, The Projector (from July 15) The Bridge Curse Cathay Cineplexes, Golden Village, Shaw The Gentlemen Golden Village The Invisible Man Golden Village, Shaw Trolls World Tour Golden Village, Shaw

*Please check against the cinema operator's website — Golden Village, Cathay Cineplexes, Shaw, EagleWings and The Projector — for screening dates and times.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com