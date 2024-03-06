What's Taylor Swift doing in between concerts? Fan spots her at MBS restaurant Koma

Taylor Swift is halfway through her six concerts in Singapore, and it begs the question: What is the singer up to until her next show on Thursday (March 7)?

According to a video taken by one fan, one place the 34-year-old has gone to unwind is Koma Singapore at Marina Bay Sands.

The undated video was shared on Xiaohongshu and TikTok and shows the singer getting up from her seat at the Japanese restaurant. She can be seen with her hair up and in a dark strapless dress.

The clip is short as a bodyguard spots the fan, waves at them to stop and shines a torch at them.

"There is no concert these days, so she'll probably come out for a walk," a netizen on Xiaohongshu commented. "I wonder if she'll go to the zoo, Jewel and Gardens by the Bay?"

Another joked in response: "I don't think she'll go to a food court."

Some netizens were dismayed by the fan not being allowed to take a video of Taylor in a public place.

One netizen on TikTok wrote: "Can't video, then stay in your room."

"Once they notice that you are filming them directly, they can request you to stop or else it is considered harassment," another countered.

Hair back to 'factory settings'

While Taylor's been able to let her hair down metaphorically until her next concert, fans have noticed something humorous about her signature blonde locks at her shows.

They don't hold up well to the Singapore weather at all.

A fan going by Travlim on TikTok shared a video compilation of her on March 3 that read: "Taylor's hair but it gets progressively curlier from Singapore's heat and humidity."

In it, Taylor's hair seems relatively tame in gentle waves during her opening song Miss Americana but it turns frizzy by the time she's in her Reputation "era".

By the end of the concert, her hair has returned to her natural heavy curls.

Taylor herself poked fun at the phenomenon during her Sunday night concert.

"So, as you can see, my hair has returned to its factory settings thanks to the humidity here," she remarked, to laughter from the audience. "I'm not complaining, I like it."

Instead, she commended the audience for putting in a "100 per cent all night" despite the weather.

"You've been dancing all night, you've been singing at the top of your lungs all night," she added.

"And you look so cute. And why am I sweating so much? And then I'm looking at you, you all look perfect. I need to level up!"

📹 | Taylor talking about the humidity last night 😮‍💨



It’s really so hot and humid, and I’m glad she and her team decided not to have the Bad Blood fire. pic.twitter.com/b69Fwhd0ZL — The Eras Tour Singapore (@TSTheErasTourSG) March 4, 2024

