The Wheel of Time becomes Amazon Prime’s most-watched series premiere

It looks like Amazon Prime Video's The Wheel of Time is the streamer's most-watched series premiere of all time.

"We can firmly say that Wheel of Time was the most-watched series premiere of the year and one of the top five series launches of all time for Prime Video," said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

Salke adds that there were "tens and tens of millions of streams" for The Wheel Of Time in the first three days of its release, with the US, India, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany as the top countries.

According to Parrot Analytics, the series has outpaced other recent fantasy series including Netflix's The Witcher, and is projected to be Prime Video's biggest premiere since the season two premiere of The Boys.

With the successful premiere of The Wheel of Time, Amazon Studios will continue to focus in developing more series within the same genre.

Currently, Amazon Studios is anticipating similar, or even bigger success, for The Lord of the Rings when it premieres on Sept 2, 2022. With a season two announced, Amazon is placing The Wheel of Time and Lord of the Rings as the streamer's centerpiece.

In addition, the studios is also working towards securing a deal to adapt Electronic Arts' Mass Effect into a series.

"You will see us continuing to invest in the fantasy genre of all kinds, we have a genre-focused team on the ground in Studios who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more," said Salke.

The Wheel of Time was renewed for a second season months ahead of its series premiere, with production already beginning as of July 2021.

Starring Rosamund Pike, The Wheel of Time is based on a fantasy novel series by Robert Jordan. The series sees Moiraine, a member of a powerful all-female organisation called the Aes Sedai, arrive at the town of Two Rivers and head off on a journey across the world with a group of adventurers.

