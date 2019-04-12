Where Are We Going, Dad celebrity Sean Zhang reveals his divorce on social media

PHOTO: Weibo/Sean Zhang
Shreya Jagdish
theAsianparent

Chinese model-actor Sean Zhang best known for his appearance with his son on popular reality show 'Where Are We Going, Dad' recently announced his divorce with his wife of 12 years, Kou Jing. 

The 37-year-old made the shocking revelation on Weibo and said that they have been separated since 2017 due to "differing opinions" when it came to family. 

He, however, reassured his fans that he and Kou Jing are successfully co-parenting their kids and urged fans to not jump to any conclusion. 

In his post, Zhang also expressed his reluctance to share the news with everybody else. 

"I originally did not want to make this news public, but I still have to inform everyone of my current situation. Kou Jing and I officially divorced in 2017. It was only due to differing opinions when it came to our family, and we are still co-parenting our kids. I hope that everyone will not jump to conclusions."

Zhang and his wife who is also a model have a four-year-old daughter born in 2015.

The proud father often posts pictures of both his children on his Weibo account. In his most recent post, he is celebrating his son's 12th birthday.

According to media reports, Zhang and Kou Jing first crossed paths in 2003 through a mutual friend.

They married two years later which prompted Kou Jing to leave her modelling career to focus on her family. 

Zhang's announcement has led to a lot of rumours amongst netizens who claim that in August this year, the actor shared anecdotes about his marriage on television. 

This article was first published in theAsianparent

More about
celebrities china actors Models Divorces

TRENDING

Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Code of conduct to recommend pedestrians keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users required to take theory test
Pedestrians to keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users to take theory test: MOT
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Where Are We Going, Dad celebrity Sean Zhang reveals his divorce on social media
Where Are We Going, Dad celebrity Sean Zhang reveals his divorce on social media
Cha In-ha&#039;s agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Cha In-ha's agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Singaporeans and PRs to get free movie tickets to at least 3 new homegrown films
Singaporeans and PRs to get free movie tickets to at least 3 new homegrown films
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed
A UK mother&#039;s heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
A UK mother's heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him

SERVICES