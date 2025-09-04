'It's where I became my favourite version of myself': Tanya Chua talks about long-term move to Taiwan

Some say there is a need to step out of your comfort zone to find yourself and for Singaporean singer-songwriter Tanya Chua, it's moving to Taiwan.

The 50-year-old is a guest in an upcoming episode of Taiwanese talk show Let's Go Home and according to Taiwanese media, she shared with host Bowie Tsang the reason behind her relocation.

Tanya said that when she won her first Golden Melody Award in 2006 for Best Mandarin Female Singer, someone she trusted told her: "No one wants you anymore. Why do you insist on singing songs that you wrote?"

She began to doubt herself and even considered giving up on making her own music to switch to singing songs by other songwriters.

After much consideration, she decided to pack her bags and move to Taiwan to further her career.

"I only brought three months' worth of rent, my suitcase and my guitar, and said goodbye to my mum. People may think that because I already won an award, it would be smooth sailing for me, but actually, I felt I was at rock bottom then," she told Bowie.

After settling down in Taipei in 2006, Tanya won Best Mandarin Female Singer three more times at the awards, and grew to appreciate the unique warmth among the locals and their "dare to be yourself" attitude.

She explained: "Taiwan is where I've grown the most, changed the most and the place where I experienced different stages [in life]. It's also where I've become my favourite version of myself."

She also shared that she had never thought she would find a place where she belonged: "I didn't expect I would treat Taipei as my home. When I was young, I always felt like I didn't fit in, but in Taipei, a lot of certainties happened here."

Tanya's episode of Let's Go Home is expected to be released on YouTube on Sept 13.

