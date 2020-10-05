Which Korean actors started out as hunky models?

Cherisha Revanda Halim
Her World Online
Lee Jong-suk, So Ji-sub and Byeon Woo-seok
PHOTO: Netflix

Ever notice how impossibly attractive Korean drama actors are? Whether it’s their chiselled looks or towering heights, the actors remind you of the models that walk down the runways during Fashion Week.

And as it turns out, a good number of them dabbled in modelling before starting their acting careers.

Check out some of the hottest actors who successfully walked from the runway and into our screens.

Crushing on the guys of Record of Youth? These Korean actors also started out as models

Nam Joo-hyuk

Growing up, Nam Joo-hyuk’s dream was to become a basketball star. However, after undergoing surgery for an injury, he decided to quit basketball during his middle school years.

Later, Nam Joo-hyuk entered and won first place at a model contest. He debuted as a model in 2013 for the SONGZIO Homme 2014 S/S collection and went on to act in music videos for Akdong Musician.

In 2014, he made his debut as an actor, and has since acted in many dramas including Who Are You: School 2015, Cheese in the Trap, The Bride of Habaek, The Light in Your Eyes and more.

You’ll be able to see more of him through the new Netflix original series The School Nurse Files and upcoming series Start-Up.

Byeon Woo-seok

View this post on Instagram

😶

A post shared by 변우석 Woo Seok Byeon 🍟 (@byeonwooseok) on Oct 5, 2020 at 12:54am PDT

Byeon Woo-seok aspired to become an actor and pursued studying theater. He ended up joining YG KPLUS and became labelmates with Nam Joo-hyuk (although they are both in different agencies now).

Byeon Woo-seok first debuted as a model, but at the same time, he started taking acting lessons through his agency.

In 2016, he made his acting debut through Dear My Friends. After that, he had small roles in various dramas like Welcome to Waikiki 2 and Search WWW before getting a lead role in Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency.

The actor is currently playing the role of model-turned-actor Won Hae Hyo, Record of Youth, alongside Park Bo-gum and Park So-dam.

Jang Ki-yong

Hailing from the southeastern city Ulsan, Jang Ki-yong dreamt of becoming a model as a high school student. Upon graduating high school, he moved to Seoul to pursue his dreams.

He started modelling in 2012. Initially, he was worried about having braces because most models did not have braces at the time. However, people working in the fashion industry found his braces unique and youthful.

In 2014, he made his acting debut through It’s Okay, That’s Love, in which his character is entangled in a love triangle with Lee Sung-kyung and Lee Kwang-soo.

About three years later, he acted in The Liar and His Lover, which made people sit up and notice him. Later on, his acting in 2018’s My Mister alongside IU won him praises. Last year, he acted in Search WWW and further captured the hearts of many fans.

Lee Jong-suk

View this post on Instagram

사랑하는 우리 팬들🙂 차은호를 사랑해주셔서, 응원해주셔서 감사합니다. 배우로서 여러분을 만난 지 벌써 10년 정도가 된 것 같아요. 저도 제가 없는 낯섦의 시간에 아직 적응하는 중이지만, 여러분에게 마지막 인사를 제대로 전하지 못한 게 딱 하나 걸려서 이렇게 조금 늦은 인사를 남겨요. 특별하지 않아서 특별한 것이 세상에 참 많다고 하는데 그 중에 하나가 저인 것 같아요. 여러분 덕분에 특별해지는 저라서.. 이 드라마가 여러분에게 뭔가 선물이었으면 했어요. 그래서 연기를 어떻게 해야 할까 좀 더 고민하게 되고, 최대한 많은 모습 보여주고 싶어서 헤어, 의상도 다양하게 시도해 보기도 했는데 어땠나요? 저는 지나고 보니 더 잘해내지 못한 것 같아 조금 아쉽기도 하네요. 그런데 분명한 건, 차은호를 만나면서 연기를 함에 있어 조금 더 힘을 빼는 법을 배웠고, 제가 가진 것들을 온전히 꺼내놓는 방법을 이제서야 알게 된 것 같아요. 단순히 잘하고 싶다는 갈망 때문에 어느 순간 어렵고 무거워져서 스스로에게 계속 실망만 하던 시간들이 있었어요. 헌데 이 드라마를 통해 캐릭터에 보다 부드럽게 녹아드는 방법을 깨닫게 됐어요. 그동안 알고 있던 건데도 많은 것들이 달리 보이고 느껴지며 한 걸음은 더 어른이 된 거 같아요. 제가 오히려 너무 커다란 선물을 받은 것 같아서 감사하다는 말로 다 표현이 안돼요. 많이 보고 싶고, 점점 더 그리워지겠지만 조금 늦은 걸음으로 여러분에게 돌아갈게요. 작가님이 쓰신 꼬리말처럼.. 힘든 날 떠오르는 이름이 될게요. 여러분 마음 안에서 뿌리를 박고 가지를 뻗어 다정히 잎을 피워서 도려낼 수 없는 나무 같은 사람. 건강하게 잘 지내길 바라요. 늘 사랑합니다.

A post shared by 이종석 (@jongsuk0206) on Mar 17, 2019 at 9:58am PDT

Lee Jong-suk is widely known for his model roots, having debuted at the young age of 16 as a model in 2005. He was also known for being the muse of a few famous designers.

Lee Jong suk made his acting debut in 2010 and gained attention as a scene-stealer for his portrayal of Sun in Secret Garden.

Since then, he’s taken on lead roles in a string of hit dramas including I Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio, and While You Were Sleeping. Before heading off to fulfill his mandatory military service, Lee Jong-suk filmed Romance Is a Bonus Book.

Fans only need to wait a little while longer as the actor is expected to be discharged from the military in January 2021.

Kim Woo-bin

Next up is Lee Jong-suk’s close friend Kim Woo-bin! Kim Woo-bin made his debut as a model in 2008 and his acting debut in 2011 through White Christmas. He later acted with Lee Jong suk in School 2013.

In 2013, he acted in Inheritors, which catapulted him to international fame. Fans all over the world fell for his bad boy character and fell more in love with him through Uncontrollably Fond.

Unfortunately, Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017 and had to pause acting while undergoing treatment.

Thankfully, the actor was able to make a healthy return. He started filming a movie in March of this year, so hopefully we will see more of him soon.

Song Seung-heon

Song Seung-heon is among the first model-turned-actors since the Hallyu Wave began. He debuted as a model in 1995 and starred in the popular sitcom Three Guys and Three Girls in 1996.

But it was only in 2000 when he was catapulted to international fame after scoring a lead role in Autumn in My Heart, alongside Song Hye-kyo. The drama remains to be one of the most iconic Korean dramas.

The actor has since gone on to act in many different dramas and movies, proving his lasting popularity for over 20 years. Some of his more recent works include Black and Saimdang, Memoir of Colors.

So Ji-sub

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #소간지 #51k #sojisub

Posted by So Ji Sub - 소지섭 on Sunday, 4 October 2020

So Ji-sub made his debut in 1995 after winning a model contest sponsored by STORM jeans brand and became a model for the brand alongside Song Seung-heon.

Apparently, So Ji-sub got his first acting role by visiting Song Seung-heon on the set of Three Guys and Three Girls and catching the attention of the director.

When he began his acting career, So Ji-sub portrayed cheerful characters but started getting roles of handsome and sexy characters thanks to his physique.

Likewise, his earlier projects tended to be heavy melodramas like I’m Sorry, I Love You and Cain and Abel. However, he’s also well-known for rom-coms like The Master’s Sun and Oh My Venus.

Zo In-sung

With Zo In-sung’s towering height, it’s not surprising that he was a model. He made his debut as a model for ZIOZIA in 1998. A few years later, he made his formal debut as an actor in School 3.

He became more well-known through his role in popular sitcom New Nonstop. In-sung has since had many hit dramas, most of them airing through SBS.

His three most recent dramas are That Winter, the Wind Blows, It’s Okay, That’s Love, and Dear My Friends in 2016.

Since then, the actor has focused on movies and avoids doing multiple projects in a year.

However, fans might be in luck because Zo In-sung was reported to be in talks to star in the drama Moving, which is based on a webtoon of the same name. Han Hyo-joo and Cha Tae-hyun are also in talks for the drama.

Lee Kwang Soo

Lee Kwang-soo experienced a growth spurt as a middle school student and grew to 190 cm. Due to his considerable height, he started modeling in his second year of high school.

In his third and final year of high school, Lee Kwang-soo joined a theater troupe and fell in love with acting. However, the troupe disbanded and he decided to fulfill his mandatory military service.

After getting discharged from the military, he successfully auditioned for funny commercials which paved the way to roles on sitcoms.

Variety show Running Man increased his popularity considerably. Some of his other most notable shows include It’s Okay, That’s Love, The Sound of Your Heart, Busted!, and Live.

Kim Young-kwang

View this post on Instagram

#지오다노 #giordano

A post shared by 김김김 (@aksakfn12) on Sep 1, 2020 at 11:04pm PDT

Kim Young-kwang has a pretty impressive record as a model. He debuted as a model in 2006 and walked many runways before becoming the first Asian to model at Dior Homme’s show in 2008.

He started acting in dramas in the same year. The success of Pinocchio helped him gained popularity around the world.

Kim Young-kwang has starred in various movies, with On Your Wedding Day being one of his most popular films.

Some of his more recent dramas include The Guardians and The Secret Life of My Secretary. Kim Young-kwang will be returning to dramaland soon with Hello, It’s Me!, which is described as a fantasy romantic comedy.

Lee Min-ki

Lee Min-ki started his modeling career through an advertisement for SK Telecom in 2003. He started acting the following year in several drama specials.

Apart from modelling and acting, Lee Min-ki also has singing chops, and sang a few songs for soundtracks earlier in his career. He also released his first mini album in 2009.

Following his success with dramas including Love Truly and Dal-ja’s Spring, Lee Min-ki started to act in more movies, and many of them had great reception by the viewers.

After completing his military service, Lee Min-ki has focused on filming more dramas. His most recent dramas include Because This Is My First Life, Beauty Inside, and The Lies Within.

Yoon Kyun-sang

View this post on Instagram

제가 가루영양제 먹인방법. 아이들이 거부감을 일으켜서 좋은영양제를 못먹이면 속상하죠ㅜ 저희 집같은경우는 몽이 반이가 입도 안댔거든요 지금은 몽이는 잘먹구 반이는 반포씩 먹어요!! 제가 먹인 방법은 꽤 단순한데요. 일단 향이나 모양때문일 경우가 많기에 츄르같은 액상간식에 영양제를 아주 소량섞어서 잘저어주세요. (한포 다 섞는게 아니라 소량입니다!) 모양이야 향을 거부감없게 먹이는 작업인데요. 저는 반이는 거의 한포의 10\1 정도 양으로 시작해서 지금은 반포까지 급여해도 맛있게 잘먹어요! 꼭 츄르가 아니더라도! 사료나 물에 조금씩 타줘서 먹일수도있구요!^^ . . 사람이 먹는 약을 만드는 보령이 함께한 좋은 영양제입니다. 솔직한 영양제입니다. 함께하는 반려묘와 오래 건강하게 행복하기위해 아이들에게 믿을수있는 영양제를 급여해주세요!

A post shared by Blooming Garden.리시안셔스. 꽃밭주인. (@yunkyunsang) on Aug 31, 2020 at 11:14pm PDT

Yoon Kyun-sang is one of the tallest actors in this list, standing tall at 192 cm. He worked as a model for about a year-and-a-half after graduating high school.

He made his acting debut in 2012, but it was only through Pinnochio in which he acted as Lee Jong-suk’s brother that he began to become more well-known.

Following roles in Six Flying Dragons and Doctors, he landed his first main lead role through historical drama The Rebel.

He recently transformed into a germophobic cleaning company CEO in Clean With Passion for Now.

These days, the actor is appearing in a reality series called The House Detox, which helps people organise their homes.

The original text was provided by Netflix and adapted for publication.

This article was first published in Her World Online.

#South Korea #actors #Models