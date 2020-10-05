Which Korean actors started out as hunky models?

Ever notice how impossibly attractive Korean drama actors are? Whether it’s their chiselled looks or towering heights, the actors remind you of the models that walk down the runways during Fashion Week.
And as it turns out, a good number of them dabbled in modelling before starting their acting careers.
Check out some of the hottest actors who successfully walked from the runway and into our screens.
Crushing on the guys of Record of Youth? These Korean actors also started out as models
Nam Joo-hyuk
Growing up, Nam Joo-hyuk’s dream was to become a basketball star. However, after undergoing surgery for an injury, he decided to quit basketball during his middle school years.
Later, Nam Joo-hyuk entered and won first place at a model contest. He debuted as a model in 2013 for the SONGZIO Homme 2014 S/S collection and went on to act in music videos for Akdong Musician.
In 2014, he made his debut as an actor, and has since acted in many dramas including Who Are You: School 2015, Cheese in the Trap, The Bride of Habaek, The Light in Your Eyes and more.
You’ll be able to see more of him through the new Netflix original series The School Nurse Files and upcoming series Start-Up.
Byeon Woo-seok
Byeon Woo-seok aspired to become an actor and pursued studying theater. He ended up joining YG KPLUS and became labelmates with Nam Joo-hyuk (although they are both in different agencies now).
Byeon Woo-seok first debuted as a model, but at the same time, he started taking acting lessons through his agency.
In 2016, he made his acting debut through Dear My Friends. After that, he had small roles in various dramas like Welcome to Waikiki 2 and Search WWW before getting a lead role in Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency.
The actor is currently playing the role of model-turned-actor Won Hae Hyo, Record of Youth, alongside Park Bo-gum and Park So-dam.
Jang Ki-yong
Hailing from the southeastern city Ulsan, Jang Ki-yong dreamt of becoming a model as a high school student. Upon graduating high school, he moved to Seoul to pursue his dreams.
He started modelling in 2012. Initially, he was worried about having braces because most models did not have braces at the time. However, people working in the fashion industry found his braces unique and youthful.
In 2014, he made his acting debut through It’s Okay, That’s Love, in which his character is entangled in a love triangle with Lee Sung-kyung and Lee Kwang-soo.
About three years later, he acted in The Liar and His Lover, which made people sit up and notice him. Later on, his acting in 2018’s My Mister alongside IU won him praises. Last year, he acted in Search WWW and further captured the hearts of many fans.
Lee Jong-suk
Lee Jong-suk is widely known for his model roots, having debuted at the young age of 16 as a model in 2005. He was also known for being the muse of a few famous designers.
Lee Jong suk made his acting debut in 2010 and gained attention as a scene-stealer for his portrayal of Sun in Secret Garden.
Since then, he’s taken on lead roles in a string of hit dramas including I Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio, and While You Were Sleeping. Before heading off to fulfill his mandatory military service, Lee Jong-suk filmed Romance Is a Bonus Book.
Fans only need to wait a little while longer as the actor is expected to be discharged from the military in January 2021.
Kim Woo-bin
Next up is Lee Jong-suk’s close friend Kim Woo-bin! Kim Woo-bin made his debut as a model in 2008 and his acting debut in 2011 through White Christmas. He later acted with Lee Jong suk in School 2013.
In 2013, he acted in Inheritors, which catapulted him to international fame. Fans all over the world fell for his bad boy character and fell more in love with him through Uncontrollably Fond.
Unfortunately, Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017 and had to pause acting while undergoing treatment.
Thankfully, the actor was able to make a healthy return. He started filming a movie in March of this year, so hopefully we will see more of him soon.
Song Seung-heon
Song Seung-heon is among the first model-turned-actors since the Hallyu Wave began. He debuted as a model in 1995 and starred in the popular sitcom Three Guys and Three Girls in 1996.
But it was only in 2000 when he was catapulted to international fame after scoring a lead role in Autumn in My Heart, alongside Song Hye-kyo. The drama remains to be one of the most iconic Korean dramas.
The actor has since gone on to act in many different dramas and movies, proving his lasting popularity for over 20 years. Some of his more recent works include Black and Saimdang, Memoir of Colors.
So Ji-sub
So Ji-sub made his debut in 1995 after winning a model contest sponsored by STORM jeans brand and became a model for the brand alongside Song Seung-heon.
Apparently, So Ji-sub got his first acting role by visiting Song Seung-heon on the set of Three Guys and Three Girls and catching the attention of the director.
When he began his acting career, So Ji-sub portrayed cheerful characters but started getting roles of handsome and sexy characters thanks to his physique.
Likewise, his earlier projects tended to be heavy melodramas like I’m Sorry, I Love You and Cain and Abel. However, he’s also well-known for rom-coms like The Master’s Sun and Oh My Venus.
Zo In-sung
With Zo In-sung’s towering height, it’s not surprising that he was a model. He made his debut as a model for ZIOZIA in 1998. A few years later, he made his formal debut as an actor in School 3.
He became more well-known through his role in popular sitcom New Nonstop. In-sung has since had many hit dramas, most of them airing through SBS.
His three most recent dramas are That Winter, the Wind Blows, It’s Okay, That’s Love, and Dear My Friends in 2016.
Since then, the actor has focused on movies and avoids doing multiple projects in a year.
However, fans might be in luck because Zo In-sung was reported to be in talks to star in the drama Moving, which is based on a webtoon of the same name. Han Hyo-joo and Cha Tae-hyun are also in talks for the drama.
Lee Kwang Soo
Lee Kwang-soo experienced a growth spurt as a middle school student and grew to 190 cm. Due to his considerable height, he started modeling in his second year of high school.
In his third and final year of high school, Lee Kwang-soo joined a theater troupe and fell in love with acting. However, the troupe disbanded and he decided to fulfill his mandatory military service.
After getting discharged from the military, he successfully auditioned for funny commercials which paved the way to roles on sitcoms.
Variety show Running Man increased his popularity considerably. Some of his other most notable shows include It’s Okay, That’s Love, The Sound of Your Heart, Busted!, and Live.
Kim Young-kwang
Kim Young-kwang has a pretty impressive record as a model. He debuted as a model in 2006 and walked many runways before becoming the first Asian to model at Dior Homme’s show in 2008.
He started acting in dramas in the same year. The success of Pinocchio helped him gained popularity around the world.
Kim Young-kwang has starred in various movies, with On Your Wedding Day being one of his most popular films.
Some of his more recent dramas include The Guardians and The Secret Life of My Secretary. Kim Young-kwang will be returning to dramaland soon with Hello, It’s Me!, which is described as a fantasy romantic comedy.
Lee Min-ki
Lee Min-ki started his modeling career through an advertisement for SK Telecom in 2003. He started acting the following year in several drama specials.
Apart from modelling and acting, Lee Min-ki also has singing chops, and sang a few songs for soundtracks earlier in his career. He also released his first mini album in 2009.
Following his success with dramas including Love Truly and Dal-ja’s Spring, Lee Min-ki started to act in more movies, and many of them had great reception by the viewers.
After completing his military service, Lee Min-ki has focused on filming more dramas. His most recent dramas include Because This Is My First Life, Beauty Inside, and The Lies Within.
Yoon Kyun-sang
Yoon Kyun-sang is one of the tallest actors in this list, standing tall at 192 cm. He worked as a model for about a year-and-a-half after graduating high school.
He made his acting debut in 2012, but it was only through Pinnochio in which he acted as Lee Jong-suk’s brother that he began to become more well-known.
Following roles in Six Flying Dragons and Doctors, he landed his first main lead role through historical drama The Rebel.
He recently transformed into a germophobic cleaning company CEO in Clean With Passion for Now.
These days, the actor is appearing in a reality series called The House Detox, which helps people organise their homes.
The original text was provided by Netflix and adapted for publication.
This article was first published in Her World Online.