Which Korean actors started out as hunky models?

Ever notice how impossibly attractive Korean drama actors are? Whether it’s their chiselled looks or towering heights, the actors remind you of the models that walk down the runways during Fashion Week.

And as it turns out, a good number of them dabbled in modelling before starting their acting careers.

Check out some of the hottest actors who successfully walked from the runway and into our screens.

Crushing on the guys of Record of Youth? These Korean actors also started out as models

Nam Joo-hyuk

Growing up, Nam Joo-hyuk’s dream was to become a basketball star. However, after undergoing surgery for an injury, he decided to quit basketball during his middle school years.

Later, Nam Joo-hyuk entered and won first place at a model contest. He debuted as a model in 2013 for the SONGZIO Homme 2014 S/S collection and went on to act in music videos for Akdong Musician.

In 2014, he made his debut as an actor, and has since acted in many dramas including Who Are You: School 2015, Cheese in the Trap, The Bride of Habaek, The Light in Your Eyes and more.

You’ll be able to see more of him through the new Netflix original series The School Nurse Files and upcoming series Start-Up.

Byeon Woo-seok

Byeon Woo-seok aspired to become an actor and pursued studying theater. He ended up joining YG KPLUS and became labelmates with Nam Joo-hyuk (although they are both in different agencies now).

Byeon Woo-seok first debuted as a model, but at the same time, he started taking acting lessons through his agency.

In 2016, he made his acting debut through Dear My Friends. After that, he had small roles in various dramas like Welcome to Waikiki 2 and Search WWW before getting a lead role in Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency.

The actor is currently playing the role of model-turned-actor Won Hae Hyo, Record of Youth, alongside Park Bo-gum and Park So-dam.

Jang Ki-yong

Hailing from the southeastern city Ulsan, Jang Ki-yong dreamt of becoming a model as a high school student. Upon graduating high school, he moved to Seoul to pursue his dreams.

He started modelling in 2012. Initially, he was worried about having braces because most models did not have braces at the time. However, people working in the fashion industry found his braces unique and youthful.

In 2014, he made his acting debut through It’s Okay, That’s Love, in which his character is entangled in a love triangle with Lee Sung-kyung and Lee Kwang-soo.

About three years later, he acted in The Liar and His Lover, which made people sit up and notice him. Later on, his acting in 2018’s My Mister alongside IU won him praises. Last year, he acted in Search WWW and further captured the hearts of many fans.

Lee Jong-suk

Lee Jong-suk is widely known for his model roots, having debuted at the young age of 16 as a model in 2005. He was also known for being the muse of a few famous designers.

Lee Jong suk made his acting debut in 2010 and gained attention as a scene-stealer for his portrayal of Sun in Secret Garden.

Since then, he’s taken on lead roles in a string of hit dramas including I Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio, and While You Were Sleeping. Before heading off to fulfill his mandatory military service, Lee Jong-suk filmed Romance Is a Bonus Book.

Fans only need to wait a little while longer as the actor is expected to be discharged from the military in January 2021.

Kim Woo-bin