Whitney Houston's estate teams up with MAC Cosmetics on new make-up line

Whitney Houston's estate has teamed up with MAC Cosmetics on a new make-up line.

The Whitney Houston Estate has signed a "long-term, multi-faceted partnership" with the beauty brand, which will see some of the hitmaker's best-known looks recreated to coincide with the release of the upcoming biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

According to Whitney's sister-in-law and ex-manager Pat Houston, releasing make-up was something the late R&B pop legend had planned to do before her untimely death in 2012.

Speaking to People magazine, Pat said: "The idea that is coming to fruition now is something Whitney always wanted to do.

"I'm pleased we can do something that I know she would have loved. We are just starting on this collaboration but exciting things are coming!"

The singer was known for her signature red lipstick and bold eyeshadows, and the collection will be "true to her colours".

Pat continued: "Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear, our work with MAC is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs. The line will be true to her colours that she loved to work with."

Whitney experimented with beauty products from a young age and it was very much "part of her art".

Pat said: "Whitney absolutely loved make-up.

"She was exposed to cosmetics at a young age when she started modelling in her teens. And then of course she saw so many iconic women around her growing up - including her mother Cissy Houston - and watched how they used make-up in their beauty routines. She loved to use make-up as part of her art."

Pat is also a producer on the upcoming film helmed by Kasi Lemmons, and they've collaborated on the looks actress Naomi Ackie will sport for her portrayal of Whitney.

She said: "We've spent a lot of time with the team at MAC looking at Whitney photos and videos and helping them understand the true essence of her, I think you will see all of her looks ring true to how you saw Whitney in life."

The collection is set to launch in 2022.