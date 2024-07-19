Who dis? Ayden Sng unrecognisable in Chinese fantasy drama

New role, who dis?

Chinese producer-screenwriter Yu Zheng shared some stills from his upcoming drama Lin Jiang Xian, starring Bai Lu, Joseph Zeng, He Ruixian and Chen Xinhai, on Weibo today (July 19).

Among the cast is a familiar face looking quite unfamiliar — Ayden Sng.

Back in April, the 30-year-old Mediacorp actor shared that he was in Hengdian in the Chinese province of Zhejiang starting the xianxia (Chinese fantasy) project.

"Grew up watching shows of this genre but never imagined myself to actually be part of one," he captioned his Instagram post.

Yu Zheng shared a drama still of Ayden in an impressively long wig — par for course in many Chinese historical and fantasy shows — with an elaborate blue-and-cream outfit and a gold and silver dragon pauldron on his shoulder.

He also wears a similarly-coloured headdress with what appears to be floral and feather motifs.

Lin Jiang Xian tells a story of love and heartbreak between powerful immortal Li Qingyue (Bai Lu) and martial arts master Bai Jiusi (Joseph), with Ayden playing Long Yuan, Jiusi's disciple and "the person who harbours the greatest hostility towards Li Qingyue" according to Yu Zheng.

Ayden previously filmed the historical costume drama Five Blessings, also by Yu Zheng, sharing glimpses of his outfits on Instagram.

His casting for Five Blessings and Lin Jiang Xian come after a collaboration between Mediacorp and Yu Zheng's Huanyu Entertainment was announced last year, with Ayden, Hong Ling and Chantalle Ng being represented by the latter for opportunities in China.

Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency in turn represents Wu Jinyan and Xu Kai in Singapore and Malaysia.

Lin Jiang Xian will stream on iQiyi in 2025.

