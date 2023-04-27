'Who doesn't drink or swear in their youth?' Lina Ng viewed by others as 'easy' during younger days

She might not have been a bastion of morality back then, but then again, very likely neither were most of us.

In an interview with 8world for her new Mediacorp English drama Alienated, Lina Ng shared that her nocturnal habits in her youth had people viewing her in a bad light.

"As I get older, many things have been forgotten, and I've got no interest in recalling any bad memories," the 52-year-old actress said.

She added: "I was more playful when I was young — I used to go clubbing; who didn't drink alcohol or swear a few dirty words in their youth?

"I admit I did such things, but I was not a bad girl."

In Alienated, Lina plays the mother of the protagonist Luna and also a school cleaner. The episodes address social issues such as cancel culture, toxic positivity and bullying.

Lina explained to reporters that her choice of activities were noted by others around her and they formed a negative opinion of her.

They thought her to be an "easy" girl, further spreading unsavoury gossip about her.

When she first picked up on the rumours floating through the grapevine, Lina admitted that she felt very hurt.

"Fortunately, I have good friends around me, and my husband chose to believe in me. This is particularly important — people who believe in you will give you the strength to overcome all of this."

Referring to her husband Mike whom she's been married to since 2004, Lina also added: "I've also proven to everyone that I'm not that sort of person."

The couple have three sons: Jeriel, Joel and Samuel, aged 18, 16 and 12 respectively.

A young Michelle Yim?

Lina also gave her two cents on plastic surgery and why she's never done it before.

When she was young, people around her said that she looked like Hong Kong actress Michelle Yim, Lina said.

However, she added that it wasn't to the extent where people would call out to her on the streets, thinking she was Michelle.

"I feel like as long as you're not terribly ugly or have something that would inhibit your speech or day-to-day life, you should know to appreciate the natural beauty that your parents have given you," she said.

