Whoopi Goldberg's 'treasures' including costumes and personal memorabilia up for auction

Whoopi Goldberg is auctioning off her own "treasures" including costumes and personal memorabilia.

The 70-year-old Hollywood star is teaming up with Julien's Auctions on Whoopi Goldberg: The Collection, which will also feature some of her own jewellery, dresses and more, with the sale taking place next month.

In a statement to WWD, she said: "Over seven decades of a life well lived and more than 40 years of a fabulous career, it's time to part with some of the many treasures that are filling more storage units than one person should have.

"I'm honoured to partner with the iconic Julien's Auction to find new homes for these special pieces, which I hope can now bring someone else as much joy as they have brought to me."

The Sister Act star and Julien's are also donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale to nonprofit organisations.

Whoopi added: "I am equally thrilled that two such wonderful organisations, One Simple Wish and DonorsChoose, will benefit from this special auction."

Items in the collection include her custom Christian Siriano dress from the 2008 Tony Awards and a 1999 Bob Mackie costume from the 1999 Oscars, which are both estimated to fetch between US$1,000 (S$1,261) and US$2,000 each.

Film fans could also nab a piece of history, with her Sister Act 2 blazer expected to get between US$800 and US$1,200.

Martin Nolan — cofounder and executive director of Julien's Auctions — added: "It is a true honour for Julien's Auctions to collaborate with the legendary Whoopi Goldberg, one of the few entertainers to achieve prestigious EGOT status.

"This collection is a direct reflection of her meticulous eye for detail and lifelong devotion to artistry, serving as a testament to the unparalleled cultural legacy she has built over the decades.

"These items represent more than just a curated selection; they are touchstones of a groundbreaking career, offering collections a rare and personal connection to the moments that have shaped entertainment history."

