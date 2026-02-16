Who's dating? Single's Inferno season 5 reunion follows up with 5 final couples

With the end of every dating show, which fan isn't left wondering about whether the matched couples are really dating in real life?

In a six-part post-finale series released on Netflix on Feb 14, the Single's Inferno Reunion brought back the five couples to reveal what happened after the show.

Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been

They almost called it quits but bounced back stronger than ever.

A month after the season finale, Park Hee-sun, 22, and Lim Su-been, 24, stayed together but took a break when the former returned to the US for six months to continue her studies at Carniege Mellon University.

"When I heard she was going to the US, I wondered if I should end things with her," said fashion model Su-been in the reunion series. "I gave it some thought and realised she wasn't going to be there forever. She'd be back in a few months — I reached out to her again after that and we continued to keep in touch."

Choi Mina Sue and Lee Sung-hoon

Lee Sung-hoon stayed by Choi Mina Sue's side throughout the 12 episodes, but did it continue afterwards?

They revealed in the reunion that they didn't go on any dates after the finale, with netizens even reportedly spotting Sung-hoon on an amusement park date with another woman. Since deleting his personal social media accounts, the 27-year-old has yet to address his current relationship status.

Mina Sue, 26, who is active on her own social media platforms, has also refrained from commenting on the rumours.

Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il

These two had a messy split after the finale. Kim Min-gee, 29, described in the reunion episodes their current relationship as "complicated" and entirely one-sided, accusing Song Seung-il of ghosting her.

While Seung-il confirmed that they didn't go on any dates and are "just friends", the 25-year-old countered that they "kept in touch a little bit.".

"The person I liked is still in Inferno," said Min-gee.

Kim Go-eun and Woo Sung-min

After Kim Go-eun went back and forth in a love square between contestants Woo Sung-min, Jo I-geon and Shin Hyeon-woo, the 26-year-old eventually chose the first, citing their stable connection.

However, even after leaving Inferno, they ultimately don't have an endgame together.

But Go-eun and I-geon shared a wholesome dinner date during the reunion, reflecting on their moments throughout the season.

Kim Jae-jin and Lee Joo-young

Things have been "going well" between this duo who warmed our hearts with their sweet, gentle chemistry.

Modern dancer Kim Jae-jin revealed that after the season wrapped up, they've regularly attended each other's performances and exhibitions and met up. "I'm serious about my desire to get to know Joo-young more," said the 28-year-old.

Craft artist Lee Joo-young, 26, echoed his sentiments: "We both agreed we wanted to make this last a long time and that we should get along well."

'We persistently asked if they were willing to date publicly'

Speaking to South Korean media on Feb 13 prior the release of the Reunion episodes, Single's Inferno 5 producers addressed speculations that the series had "no real-life couples", clarifying that this season had "quite a few".

Referencing cast members from the previous seasons, producer Kim Jae-won said: "We also felt very regretful that they were hesitant in being open about their relationships. Honestly, I don't understand that — why would they appear on a dating show if you're afraid to date openly?

"While preparing for Single's Inferno 5, we tried to include clauses in the cast's contracts about public dating, but our lawyer advised against it due to privacy rights. Therefore, during cast meetings, we persistently asked if they were willing to date publicly and selected those who agreed."

[[nid:729988]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com