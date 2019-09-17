Who's more believable, Clooney or me? Brad Pitt asks NASA astronaut

WASHINGTON - Brad Pitt traded laughs on Monday in a call to the International Space Station with a NASA astronaut, who somersaulted during the zero-gravity interview ahead of this week's release of the actor's new film, the space thriller "Ad Astra."

Pitt peppered astronaut Nick Hague with dozens of questions about what life was like in space. He interviewed Hague from Washington via a transmission line from NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston.

"Most important question: Who controls the jam box?" Pitt asked, referring to the space station's music.

"We have a rotating playlist, we take turns. And it's nice because we have the international flair as well," Hague replied. "Getting to hear some traditional music from Russia over dinner is a nice change, exposure."

Pitt plays astronaut Roy McBride, who travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father, confronting a mystery along the way that threatens humanity's existence back on Earth. "Ad Astra" - whose Latin title means "to the stars" - opens in US theatres on Friday.