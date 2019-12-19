The who's who list of celebrity babies born in 2019!

Famous personalities are like open books. You love them, are interested in their personal lives and feel an emotional connection with them.

So when a celeb couple is blessed with a baby, their fans are as happy as the new parents. Many celebrity babies born in 2019 are not just basking in their parent's love but that of millions of fans and followers as well.

CELEBRITY BABIES BORN IN 2019

Here is a list of interesting celebs whose babies have taken the internet by storm.

1. PRINCE HARRY AND DUCHESS MEGHAN

In May 2019, Archie Harrison was born to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The royal baby attracted a lot of attention contributed by both the parents and the family.

2. AARON KWOK AND MOKA FANG

The Hong Kong based actor and his wife celebrated their second anniversary with their second baby. The baby, a girl, has been welcomed with an Instagram post but the name has been kept private.

3. GORDON RAMSAY AND TANA

After a miscarriage in 2016, the couple was blessed with their fifth baby in April 2019. Oscar, as he has been named, comes as a story of hope and happiness.

4. RUCO CHAN AND PHOEBE SIN

Hong Kong based star-couple announced the arrival of their first born on Easter Sunday, this year. Christened Quinta, the baby girl is cutely nicknamed 'Little Piggy'.

5. ROY FONG AND CHERYL WEE

Popular actress and model from Singapore, Cheryl, and her husband had their second child in September 2019. She had expressed her desire to have a second baby, a year ago.

6. MARIO HO AND MING XI

Mario and his model wife welcomed their first-born, baby Ronaldo, in October this year. Mario, who is the son of Stanley Ho, Macau's casino tycoon, had made headlines when he had proposed his Chinese wife with 99,999 roses.

7. RAIN AND KIM TAE HEE

This South Korean star-couple announced the birth of their second baby in September 2019. Married in 2017, the singer-actor and his actress wife are already a family of four.

8. JAMES RIGHTON AND KEIRA KNIGHTLEY

The English actress and her musician husband welcomed their second baby in September this year. Baby Delilah has an older sister Eddie to share her life with.

9. KEVIN CHENG AND GRACE CHAN

Baby Rafael was born to his famous television star parents in February this year. The 8-month old baby is already making netizens swoon over him.

10. MARIO LOPEZ AND COURTNEY MAZZA

Mario, American television host, welcomed his third child, a boy. The couple already has a daughter, Gia, and a son, Dominic. The baby has been christened Santino.

11. PHILIP LEE AND MYOLIE WU

The Hong Kong-based actress, who is married to a businessman, had her second baby in July 2019. Baby Ryan, as he is named, has an elder brother, Brendan.

12. MIKE FISHER AND CARRIE UNDERWOOD

The American singer, actress, designer, and her ice-hockey player husband welcomed their second baby in January this year. Christened Jacob Bryan, the baby joins his 4-year old brother Isaiah to make them a family of four.