The who's who list of celebrity babies born in 2019!

Famous personalities are like open books. You love them, are interested in their personal lives and feel an emotional connection with them.
So when a celeb couple is blessed with a baby, their fans are as happy as the new parents. Many celebrity babies born in 2019 are not just basking in their parent's love but that of millions of fans and followers as well.
CELEBRITY BABIES BORN IN 2019
Here is a list of interesting celebs whose babies have taken the internet by storm.
1. PRINCE HARRY AND DUCHESS MEGHAN
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
In May 2019, Archie Harrison was born to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The royal baby attracted a lot of attention contributed by both the parents and the family.
2. AARON KWOK AND MOKA FANG
The Hong Kong based actor and his wife celebrated their second anniversary with their second baby. The baby, a girl, has been welcomed with an Instagram post but the name has been kept private.
3. GORDON RAMSAY AND TANA
After a miscarriage in 2016, the couple was blessed with their fifth baby in April 2019. Oscar, as he has been named, comes as a story of hope and happiness.
4. RUCO CHAN AND PHOEBE SIN
Hong Kong based star-couple announced the arrival of their first born on Easter Sunday, this year. Christened Quinta, the baby girl is cutely nicknamed 'Little Piggy'.
5. ROY FONG AND CHERYL WEE
Popular actress and model from Singapore, Cheryl, and her husband had their second child in September 2019. She had expressed her desire to have a second baby, a year ago.
6. MARIO HO AND MING XI
好久不見！跟大家分享一個我們家族的大喜訊！我和我老婆@mingxi11 升級當爸爸媽媽了！ 謝謝我老婆小明！陪伴她從懷孕到生產的這段時間里，我才知道當媽媽的犧牲與不易。以前她走路都蹦蹦跳跳，懷孕以後走路都不方便，還要忍受強烈的孕吐和難以控制的情緒波動，這世界上的媽媽們實在太辛苦了！謝謝老婆熬過那段時間，為我生下一個健康又可愛的寶寶。 我爸爸下個月就98歲了，他對於我來說，是像超人一樣的存在，無所不能，我小時候的願望他通通能幫我實現。可對於他自己，卻一直有一個願望沒有實現，那就是抱孫子。今天終於能夠很高興地告訴他，他有長孫了！他老人家的願望終於實現了，我們家終於有第五代的男丁了！ 對於寶寶的名字，我們家一直都是根據族譜 「啓 世 鴻 猷 廣」取名的，第二個字是每一代通用的，第三個字一般是父親取，寄寓對小孩的希望。我爸以前說過，他的財富是他給每一個兒孫的禮物，能積累多久多少就看自己的本事了。可是對於長孫而言，他希望給到一份獨一無二的，一份能夠陪伴一輩子的禮物，那就是把他自己的名字送給長孫來繼承。所以，我兒子很榮幸地叫何廣燊，希望他能夠像他爺爺一樣，成為一個有益於社會的傳奇人物。我給廣燊取的英文名叫Ronaldo，希望他會又高又帥，既有天賦，又能通過自身努力贏得世界的認可，沒壓力哈 兒子No pressure！ 再次謝謝我的老婆，你是最棒的，我愛你❤️！🥰
Mario and his model wife welcomed their first-born, baby Ronaldo, in October this year. Mario, who is the son of Stanley Ho, Macau's casino tycoon, had made headlines when he had proposed his Chinese wife with 99,999 roses.
7. RAIN AND KIM TAE HEE
This South Korean star-couple announced the birth of their second baby in September 2019. Married in 2017, the singer-actor and his actress wife are already a family of four.
8. JAMES RIGHTON AND KEIRA KNIGHTLEY
The English actress and her musician husband welcomed their second baby in September this year. Baby Delilah has an older sister Eddie to share her life with.
9. KEVIN CHENG AND GRACE CHAN
Baby Rafael was born to his famous television star parents in February this year. The 8-month old baby is already making netizens swoon over him.
10. MARIO LOPEZ AND COURTNEY MAZZA
Mario, American television host, welcomed his third child, a boy. The couple already has a daughter, Gia, and a son, Dominic. The baby has been christened Santino.
11. PHILIP LEE AND MYOLIE WU
Please say hi to SaiLo Ryan Yik Lam Lee! 👋🏻 We know you haven’t seen much of him, but he has finally developed his fat belly and loud screams so he is all grown up and ready to say hi to you all😊 Brendan always strokes his face and says “細佬” SaiLo. Every now and again he will go to his little brother and give him a kiss on the forehead. It’s very sweet. Ryan looks pretty different from Brendan, but is also a big smiler, guaranteed dazzlers when you talk to him. He hasn’t broken the night feed yet, and let’s you KNOW when he’s hungry. He’s fascinated by books, and with a very sturdy body and strong legs, he is very close to start crawling. We suspect he has a bigger temper than Brendan, so it will be interesting to see how these two will get along later 😂 Hello Lau Tai! GorGor Hau Siak Ngee 😘 @myoliemyolie #RyanYikLamLee #SaiLo #FamiLee #5mths #HakkaBB
The Hong Kong-based actress, who is married to a businessman, had her second baby in July 2019. Baby Ryan, as he is named, has an elder brother, Brendan.
12. MIKE FISHER AND CARRIE UNDERWOOD
The American singer, actress, designer, and her ice-hockey player husband welcomed their second baby in January this year. Christened Jacob Bryan, the baby joins his 4-year old brother Isaiah to make them a family of four.
Beside the above list of celebrity babies born in 2019, there are many more famous, power couples who hailed new additions to the family. Hollywood is replete with a lot of news. Venom actor Tom Hardy had a son; Ryan Reynolds had his third child; Richard Gere had a baby boy; Benedict Cumberbatch had his third child. Closer to home, new arrivals were heard from actor Nicky Wu, singer-actor David Tao and blogger Bongqiuqiu. This article was first published in theAsianparent.
