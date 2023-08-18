'Why does he look young and old at the same time?' Netizens debate Julian Cheung's grey hair in Anita Yuen's vacation post

Hong Kong singer-actor Julian Cheung and his actress wife Anita Yuen are known to be a loving couple in the entertainment industry and enjoy posting about their lives on social media platforms from time to time.

Anita, 51, posted a video on Chinese social media platform Douyin on Wednesday (Aug 16), capturing moments of their vacation, seemingly in Taormina, Italy, recently.

But wait, Julian has a full head of grey hair now?

At the beginning of the video, Julian, who turns 51 this month, walks down the streets of Taormina, wearing a white polo T-shirt with a light brown straw hat and glasses. He also has a light scruff beard.

In another image in the video, Julian and Anita are seated at an eatery and Julian, having taken off his hat, shows his full head of grey hair.

Netizens were quick to notice this and started a debate in the comments section on whether Julian's grey hair is natural or dyed.

A netizen wrote: "Even if his hair had turned grey, I still feel that he had dyed his hair granny grey."

Another netizen asked: "Why does he look young and old at the same time in this photo?

Other fans can't wait to see more of their photos together. They said: "The good-looking 'old man' and his youthful girl, make more posts, we love to see it."

Another commented that Julian looks charming no matter young or old.

Besides touring the streets, Anita also posted footage of them out at sea, enjoying the splendid view.

Julian and Anita tied the knot in 2001 but did not hold a wedding ceremony then, which Julian said in an interview later that he "always owed her a debt in [his] heart". They have a son Morton, born in 2006.

Last year, after 21 years of marriage, Julian and Anita held a wedding ceremony on stage during Julian's team performance on Chinese singing variety show Call Me By Fire 2, with mixed reactions from the netizens, saying that it was a "stunt" pulled by Julian's team to win the competition.

