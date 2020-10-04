Why everyone is obsessed with K-drama Record Of Youth

If you’ve been on Netflix, you’d notice on K-drama has been trending recently: Record of Youth.

Hot on the heels of smash hits such as Crash Landing On You, The King: Eternal Monarch and It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, the streaming giant has added Record Of Youth to its burgeoning roster of notable Korean dramas that we’d happily spend our weekends binge-watching.

Making its debut on South Korean cable channel tvN on Sept 7, the ongoing 16-episode series stars Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-seok as 20-something hopefuls from various societal backgrounds looking for their next big break in the entertainment industry.

From the looks of it, Record of Youth is a slickly produced drama that boasts the same standards we’ve come to expect of productions hailing from the land of K-beauty brands, BTS and Blackpink. Here, we list the reasons why you should include the show in your playlist of Netflix favourites.

1. The Cast

PHOTO: Netflix

We’ll admit it – we’re fans of 29-year-old actress Park So-dam, who’s best known for her stellar performance in 2019’s Parasite, the Oscar-winning film directed by acclaimed auteur Bong Joon-ho. Record of Youth marks her return to the small screen following the success of Parasite on the film festival circuit.