Why Hazelle Teo drove around with dead bird on car

A person's car with its gadgets and decorations can reveal much about their personality.

But this is one unintended 'accessory' for Yes 933 radio DJ Hazelle Teo.

On Wednesday (June 8), she went on Instagram Stories to share how she found something on top of her car when she was on her way out for a facial.

In her first post, she captioned that she "was shooketh" because she thought it was a dead frog. After she took a closer look, she added: "Chey, it's a tree husk lah."

It does look like a tree husk from afar. PHOTO: Instagram/Hazelle Teo

Hazelle, who's in her 20s, then drove to VivoCity for her facial and when she headed back to her car after her beauty session, she realised the 'tree husk' was actually a dead bird (RIP little one).

"This birdie has been here throughout my 20-minute drive on the expressway no less, at maybe 90km/h?! How did it not fall off? I feel so sad and scared at the same time," she said.

Hazelle didn't know how she was going to remove the carcass, so she worked up the courage to ask some uncles nearby for help and one of them came to her rescue.

"He took up the birdie with his bare hand and set it aside gently," she said, adding another uncle encouraged her to "go buy 4D".

A clearer look at the dead bird on top of the car. PHOTO: Instagram/Hazelle Teo

Hazelle later asked on her IG Stories what others would do in her situation. Some requested for her car number plate to buy 4D, while another user suggested she should have asked fellow Yes 933 DJ Kenneth Chung for help.

She replied she actually did; however, just like others, his response was for her to try her luck at the lottery.

Which unfortunately didn't work out for her as she later posted: "Bye bye $20."

PHOTO: Instagram/Hazelle Teo

hiwaashini@asiaone.com