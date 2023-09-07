'Why is his mouth slanted?' Ma Jingtao's face appears swollen at event, netizens concerned

When you're a celebrity, people scrutinise your looks.

According to Hong Kong media reports, Taiwanese actor Ma Jingtao recently appeared at a Guangdong public event, where many of his fans were present to catch a glimpse of him, snapping photos and videos.

However, as the 61-year-old walked around shaking hands with fans and giving them a thumbs-up, fans noticed that the left side of his face appeared swollen.

Netizens on Weibo expressed their concerns.

One user said: "Why is his mouth slanted?"

"Signs of a stroke," another commented.

"Must have had too many jabs," yet another remarked, implying that he had many aesthetic treatments.

Others simply noted that he has aged and grown fatter, even balding more obviously, and thus they felt bad for him.

In July, Jingtao was rumoured to have found new love since getting divorced in 2017, after a Weibo user going by Bianmu Poni Xiao Pony posted a photo of herself with Jingtao.

In it, she is seen holding a large bouquet of red roses while Jingtao has his arm around her. It appears to have been taken at a birthday party.

The caption reads: "From an idol to a lover! You're the best actor! Forever Lv Dongbin," referring to Jingtao's role in the 1998 Mediacorp drama Legend of the Eight Immortals.

He was married to Tang Yun from 1990 to 1993 and actress Wu Jiani from 2007 to 2017.

