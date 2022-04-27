Why Lea Michele showed Glee co-star Jonathan Groff her vagina

Lea Michele once showed her Spring Awakening and Glee co-star Jonathan Groff her "whole vagina" because he had no experience of women as a gay man.

The 35-year-old actress is so close to the 37-year-old actor - who is now openly homosexual - that when they starred as lovers Wendla and Melchior, who share an intimate sex scene, in the 2006 coming-of-age rock musical on Broadway, Lea was unfazed when Jonathan asked her to show him her private parts as he'd never seen a vagina before.

Speaking in the upcoming HBO documentary, Spring Awakening: Those You've Known, Lea spilled: "Jonathan and I became so close. We were so intertwined.

"At one point, I literally showed him my whole vagina."

Jonathan added: "I can confirm that."

So Lea gave him a full-on tour of the female anatomy.

Lea continued: "He was like, 'I've never seen a woman's vagina before. Would you show me?' And I was like, 'Sure.' And I took a desk lamp… and showed him. That's how close we are."

The pair have remained friends for almost two decades, and the Scream Queens star revealed this week she wants to carry Jonathan's baby.

Lea - who has 20-month-old son Ever with husband Zandy Reich - made the offer because she "loves being pregnant".

She said: "I'll carry your baby. I will!"

He asked: "You will?", to which she clarified: "Hell yeah! I love being pregnant. It's so much fun!"

In the joint interview, Jonathan - who has no children but has been dating choreographer Corey Baker since 2018 - quipped: "Good to know!"

However, the Frozen star joked that he has a "weird quirk" with children that often scares them but has an "in" with Lea's son because he loves the Broadway musical Hamilton, which Jonathan starred in back in 2015.

He said: "I have this weird quirk where I scare small children because - this was with my two nieces as well, between the ages of 0 and 2 - I come in hot with the enthusiasm, and it freaks them out! This is the case with Ever as well.

"So I'm slowly trying to play it cool to gain his love and affection back. My one in with him is that he likes You'll Be Back from Hamilton. Whenever we FaceTime and Ever is there, I'll be like, 'Da, da, da, da, da!' [I'm] waiting [for] the age when he's going to be able to watch Frozen, and then maybe I'll have another in, but I'm working on it!"