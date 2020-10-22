Why Nathaniel Ho went back to school at 35

Nathaniel Ho, better known as Nat Ho, is a familiar face on television. He first gained recognition as one of the top 30 contestants on the very first season of Singapore Idol. He then went on to acting, modelling and even becoming a back-up dancer throughout his 16-year career.

In 2010, he left acting to focus on his passion for music. Last year, he moved to America to study music. Here’s why.

1. You went back to school at 35. Tell us more.

I moved to Los Angeles last year to study music production. It was an investment for my creative growth as an artist. The move to LA seemed like the perfect way to reset and reconnect with my own needs. It has proven to be one of the best decisions that I’ve made in recent years.

2. What inspired the move?

I left Singapore at a stage in my life where I was unhappy and burnt out. On top of filming commitments, being in the F&B business at that time took a toll on my health. I knew it was time to take a step back and focus on myself and things that made me happy.

I needed space to be away from expectations, and focus on learning and growing. I’m definitely feeling a lot happier, more alive and re-energised these days.

3. Tell us about your recent endeavours...

I’m now on an Optional Practical Training period that lets me work in LA fora year.

On music, I intend to focus on the songwriting and production aspect of things, with a goal to complete 50 fully produced songs next year, to build up a big enough personal catalogue for placements and publishing. I’m excited to see what the new year brings.

This article was first published in Her World Online.