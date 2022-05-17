Why Spider-Man: No Way Home is not coming to Disney+

Disney+ might be home to most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but it won't be housing everyone's favourite web-slinger.

The rights to Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside Homecoming and Far From Home, are owned by Sony, which is why your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man isn't coming to Disney+.

No Way Home will instead air on AXN Asia in the Asia Pacific region, together with other Sony Pictures Entertainment theatrical releases like Venom: Let there Be Carnage, Uncharted, Morbius, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

AXN Asia is a Pay TV entertainment channel available in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Macau, and more. AXN was formerly owned by Sony Pictures Television, but the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa channels have since been sold to the Singapore-based KC Global Media Asia.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be the first to be available on June 12. The other titles will premiere throughout the year.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.