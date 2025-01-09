Wicked and Shogun lead list of nominees for Screen Actors Guild Awards

Wicked and Shogun lead the list of nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The musical fantasy film — which was an adaptation of the hit stage musical — has received five nominations in total, including a nod in the category for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Ariana Grande — who stars as Glinda in the movie — has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, while her co-star Jonathan Bailey is among the contenders for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Historical drama series Shogun has also earned five nominations.

The hit TV show — which is based on a 1975 novel by James Clavell — has received nods in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series categories.

A Complete Unknown has received four nominations, including individual nominations for Timothee Chalamet, Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro.

The biographical drama film — which tells the story of Bob Dylan's early days in the music business — is also up for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award.

Timothee, 29, has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. But he faces competition for the award from Adrien Brody, Daniel Craig, Colman Domingo and Ralph Fiennes.

Meanwhile, Pamela Anderson, Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofia Gascon, Mikey Madison and Demi Moore have all been nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award.

Elsewhere, Anora and Emilia Perez have both earned three nominations each.

Zoe Saldana — who recently won a Golden Globe for her performance in the musical crime film Emilia Perez — is among the nominees for the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

The nominations were originally supposed to be announced by Joey King and Cooper Koch at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. However, the live event was cancelled due to the wildfires in California, which have caused devastation in the Pacific Palisades area.

A representative of the Screen Actors Guild explained: "In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations announcement has been cancelled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles.

"We look forward to celebrating these incredible actors and their work at the SAG Awards ceremony on Feb 23. In the meantime, we urge everyone to stay safe and thank you for your continued support."

The awards ceremony will be hosted by Kristen Bell at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Feb 23, with the show being streamed on Netflix.

List of nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Deadpool and Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day Of The Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shogun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:

The Boys

Fallout

House Of The Dragon

The Penguin

Shogun

