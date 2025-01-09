Wicked and Shogun lead list of nominees for Screen Actors Guild Awards

Wicked and Shogun lead the list of nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The musical fantasy film — which was an adaptation of the hit stage musical — has received five nominations in total, including a nod in the category for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
Ariana Grande — who stars as Glinda in the movie — has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, while her co-star Jonathan Bailey is among the contenders for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.
Historical drama series Shogun has also earned five nominations.
The hit TV show — which is based on a 1975 novel by James Clavell — has received nods in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series categories.
A Complete Unknown has received four nominations, including individual nominations for Timothee Chalamet, Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro.
The biographical drama film — which tells the story of Bob Dylan's early days in the music business — is also up for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award.
Timothee, 29, has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. But he faces competition for the award from Adrien Brody, Daniel Craig, Colman Domingo and Ralph Fiennes.
Meanwhile, Pamela Anderson, Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofia Gascon, Mikey Madison and Demi Moore have all been nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award.
Elsewhere, Anora and Emilia Perez have both earned three nominations each.
Zoe Saldana — who recently won a Golden Globe for her performance in the musical crime film Emilia Perez — is among the nominees for the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.
The nominations were originally supposed to be announced by Joey King and Cooper Koch at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. However, the live event was cancelled due to the wildfires in California, which have caused devastation in the Pacific Palisades area.
A representative of the Screen Actors Guild explained: "In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations announcement has been cancelled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles.
"We look forward to celebrating these incredible actors and their work at the SAG Awards ceremony on Feb 23. In the meantime, we urge everyone to stay safe and thank you for your continued support."
The awards ceremony will be hosted by Kristen Bell at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Feb 23, with the show being streamed on Netflix.
List of nominees:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Perez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
- Deadpool and Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- The Fall Guy
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
- Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
- Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day Of The Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai, Shogun
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
- Bridgerton
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:
- The Boys
- Fallout
- House Of The Dragon
- The Penguin
- Shogun
