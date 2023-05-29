'My wife was a man in a past life?' Jeremy Chan discerns Jesseca Liu's fate with pet cat through psychic

Cats have always been synonymous with the supernatural and it seems Jesseca Liu's cat isn't so different.

In an episode of Celebrity Pet Talk featuring actor-host Jeremy Chan uploaded to YouTube last Friday (May 26), the celebrity couple's pet cat Tigger came under the scrutiny of pet psychic Pearlyn Siew, who delivered thoughts from the 15-year-old feline — as well as about Jesseca's supposed past life.

"I don't know if it's fate or something, but Tigger was adopted by my wife. She went to SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and only he jumped atop my wife's back and sat there," Jeremy, 41, said.

"My wife decided then that he would be the one to adopt — the others all ignored her."

Explaining Tigger's behaviour towards Jesseca, 44, Siew mentioned that Jesseca was a fisherman in her past life.

Surprise and confusion written on his face, Jeremy repeated Siew's words: "My wife was a man in a past life?"

Siew continued: "Tigger was an animal that was drowning and your wife saved him, so he became a pet dog."

Hearing this, Jeremy ventured: "What about me? Do I have any fate with Tigger?"

According to Siew, Jeremy was Tigger's father in his past life, albeit a very strict one.

Jeremy then apologised to his cat for being just as strict now, preventing Tigger from doing naughty deeds around the house.

However, Tigger still holds Jeremy dear in his heart, right alongside Jesseca, Siew said.

"When it wants protection, it will go to papa. When it wants a lot of love, it will go to mama," she added.

But there are still times where Tigger gets miffed at the duo.

When Jeremy asked Siew if their cat had anything to say to them, the psychic replied: "He doesn't like it when the both of you lock yourselves in a room without him."

Jeremy then revealed that he actually has allergies, so he's been taking medication for over a year so that Tigger could sleep with the couple.

"He doesn't want either of you to be alone," Siew added. "He feels like you will be lonely, so he wants to accompany you."

khooyihang@asiaone.com

