Wife of Ukranian rapper dismembers him, cleans his internal organs in washing machine

A shocking and grisly cover-up has emerged from Russia.

Popular Ukranian rapper Andy Cartwright was dismembered by his wife Marina Kukha.

News reports wrote on July 30 that Kukha is accused of chopping up Cartwright's body and storing the body parts in her fridge. She told Russian police that the dismemberment took her four days, and she used a knife, hammer, hacksaw, plastic bowl, and chopping board.

Some media reports also claimed that she cleaned his internal organs in a washing machine before sprinkling salt on them.

British tabloid Mirror Online wrote that the heinous deed was even committed in their home in St Petersburg while the couple's two-year-old son was around.

Kukha claimed that Cartwright died from a drug overdose and a syringe was found next to his body, adding that she performed the grisly act to prevent fans from finding out about his "inglorious" death, and that it was better for him to "just disappear".

The 36-year-old added the rapper had become addicted to hard drugs during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, Cartwright's friends have told Russian media outlets that the rapper did not take drugs. Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda also reported that no drugs were found on his body.

Cartwright, whose real name is Alexander Yushko, is known for appearing on Russian YouTube series Versus Battle where rappers compete in live rap battles.

Police investigations are ongoing, and Kukha has been detained and is expected to undergo a polygraph test.

