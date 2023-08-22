Wilber Pan's chair swivels on its own in recent episode of Sing! China, suggesting manipulation by production team

If the accusations against Sing! China being manipulated by its production team lacked evidence, its latest episode offers more.

Following the leaked video and audio clips of Coco Lee lamenting the reality show's unfair rules, audiences noticed an unusual incident on the show itself.

On the fourth and latest episode broadcast on Chinese national television last Friday (Aug 18), Taiwanese singer Wilber Pan's chair swivelled away from the stage, signalling that he did not approve of girl group Yomodo Band proceeding to the next round.

However, as his hands were observed to be resting on his lap, it seemed unlikely that he had pressed the button to turn the chair himself.

"What?" Wilber, 43, appeared to have mouthed the word when he was captured on camera while his chair swivelled.

This gave rise to speculations that the production team made his chair turn against his will.

[[nid:643907]]

In the eighth and latest season of the show, contestants get to decide if they are doing an open or blind audition. Yomodo Band chose an open audition.

In an open audition, mentors face the performers on stage, and press a button to turn away from them if they disapprove of the performers proceeding to the subsequent round.

In a blind audition, mentors back-face the contestants and only press a button to turn around if they approve of the performers moving on to the next stage.

Based on Wilber's expression, netizens interpreted that he appeared to have been compelled to disapprove of the performers moving to the next round.

One user observed: "He didn't even press any button."

This invited others to agree, with one even saying that Wilber is just "there for good fortune", implying that he doesn't actually decide on contest outcomes.

Another wrote: "The production team has given up, saying, 'Stop looking, we are the culprits!'"

Many were amused by Wilber's shocked expression, laughing and writing: "He looked like he was chosen instead."

Wilber reportedly once shared in an interview that he was able to release a music album only because Coco had spoken to higher management for him.

ALSO READ: 'I was humiliated on stage': Late Coco Lee's rant about unfair treatment on Sing! China leaked

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com



No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.