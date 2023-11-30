Wilber Pan holds Bali seaside wedding with performance by Wang Leehom

They may have been married for three years, but Wilber Pan and his wife Luna Xuan finally held their wedding ceremony yesterday (Nov 29).

The Taiwanese-American singer-actor, also known as Will Pan, updated his Instagram with a photo of himself and Luna and the simple caption: "Thank you, all."

In it, the 43-year-old can be seen wearing a black tuxedo with white boutonniere while Luna, 29, wears a sheer gown with lace flowers and bead details.

Celebrities congratulating the happy couple in the comments included G.E.M, Cyndi Wang, Vanness Wu, Patty Hou, Jam Hsiao, Yumi Wong and Mike Angelo.

According to Taiwanese media reports, the wedding took place in Bali's Alila Villas Uluwatu and was attended by Taiwanese rock star Shin, and singers Rainie Yang and Wang Leehom.

Leehom, 47, reportedly also sang at the wedding, belting out a cover of Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You.

A Xiaohongshu post by Luna shows more photos of the big day, including her dress changes.

Other than the sheer gown, she also wore a red cheongsam (with Wilber carrying a matching red boutonniere) and a sequined pink gown with bow details on the sides.

The dress she wore for what appears to be the exchanging of vows was a white dress with lace flower details on the top and a tulle skirt with a translucent veil.

The wedding altar also provided a view of the calm sea and blue sky in the background.

Wilber has released 12 studio albums to date, with his debut being 2002's Gecko Stroll. He is also known for his acting roles, winning Best Actor for Taiwanese drama Endless Love at the 2011 Golden Bell Awards.

Luna was reported to be a flight attendant for China Eastern Airlines, and the couple reportedly have a daughter, born in 2020.

