Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?

PHOTO: Facebook/Roy Chiu, Ning Chang
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Has Cupid finally come for Roy Chiu?

The Golden Horse best actor nominee might have gotten into messy break-ups and scandals time and time again, but this time, it looks like he may have found The One.

According to Taiwanese media outlets, paparazzi spotted Roy in a car with his co-star Janine Chang on Sept 18. He has since stepped out to openly admit that he's actively pursuing her and hoped that everyone would give him their blessings.

This happens to be the first time that Roy, 37, has publicly declared his relationship status. In the past, when he was dating Rainie Yang, Joe Chen, Tiffany Tang and Tia Lee, he did not acknowledge any of those relationships.

Not only has he been referred to as Rainie's most nasty break-up, but he was also caught cheating on Tiffany with Tia. After two successive scandals on top of his sour relationship with Joe, netizens dubbed him as "trash".

In an interview back in 2018, he admitted that he was still reflecting on his behaviour and whether he was still suited to being in a relationship.

It would seem as though things have taken a turn for the better.

PHOTO: Weibo/Eight-year-old Father

After filming the movie Eight-year-old Father (lit. translation) where the pair played a married couple, Roy and Janine immediately set off for a holiday together in Japan before returning to Taiwan.

The 37-year-old actress also went to Roy's house to enjoy a night drive together before she had to leave for Paris Fashion Week.

While Roy has declared his intentions, Janine's opinion with regards to their relationship is yet to be known whilst she's away for Paris Fashion Week.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Dating/Relationships actors actresses celebrities

