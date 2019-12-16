Will Smith's family has a gene which makes them 'crave sugar'

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

The 51-year-old actor and his family - including wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and their two children Jaden, 21, and Willow, 19, as well as Will's son Trey, 27, from a previous marriage - all tested positive for a particular gene which means they are more likely to "become overweight and diabetic" if they gorge on too many sugary snacks.

In a preview clip for the latest episode of Jada's Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk', Doctor Mark Hyman tells the family: "One of the things that we found was you all have genes that make you more likely, if you eat a lot of starch and sugar, to become overweight and diabetic. You also have genes that make you crave sugar, that make you want to snack."

The news came as a shock to the family, with Willow exclaiming she was swearing off starch-based foods.

But the doctor went on to explain that the gene poses bigger health risks, as their health could be in jeopardy if they don't look after their bodies.

He added: "That's a big problem because African-Americans are twice as likely to get diabetes, they're four times more likely to get kidney failure, they're three-and-a-half times more likely to get amputations from that. So you're all at risk for that."

The news comes after Will recently revealed he's going on a diet, after his family began calling him "Pudge Muffin" when he started gaining weight thanks to his craving for breakfast muffins.

He said: "So for breakfast, I was having the four or five muffins. You know, 'Aladdin' was successful, so I was like, 'Muffin, muffin, muffin!' Then for lunch, I would have a Moscow mule, I'd have a little vodka. That was pretty much my routine for the 10 day. I'd wake up, eat five muffins and go back to sleep.

"I had gotten up to 225 pounds and it was the most I'd ever weighed in my adult life. I got to 223 on 'Ali' and I got to 225 on the muffin boat.

"Pudge Muffin was cute. But I don't want to be a Pudge Muffin to my family."

Hitting his heaviest weight prompted Will to go on a 10-day fast, but that turned out to be dangerous too because his lack of energy paired with his blood pressure medication made him pass out.

He said: "So I'm going to fast for 10 days. I did it and I got to about four days and I'm [mimes passing out] because I was still taking my blood pressure medicine. So I started taking my blood pressure medicine and my blood pressure was almost way dangerously low."

Will stopped taking his medication for the rest of his fast and saw his blood pressure even out, and he now believes his high blood pressure was simply caused by his poor diet, rather than an underlying health issue.

He added: "I couldn't believe I got to 50 years old without knowing you literally are what you eat. I eat food like an addict. I love food, but I realised my relationship with food was I eat for fun. I eat for joy."

More about
celebrities actors genetics genetic conditions

TRENDING

Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Motorcyclist dies after accident with 2 cars and trailer on SLE
Motorcyclist dies after accident with 2 cars and trailer on SLE
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
Goodbye Godfrey! 300 loved ones bid farewell to actor in memorial before cremation
Goodbye Godfrey! 300 loved ones bid farewell to actor in memorial before cremation
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens today: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict
Singaporean family found unconscious from gas leak in Thailand resort
Singaporean family found unconscious from gas leak in Thailand resort
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
More BTO flats to be launched in 2020 to meet additional demand following key policy changes
HDB to launch up to 3,000 more BTO flats in 2020
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight

Home Works

Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty

SERVICES