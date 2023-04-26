Will they get back together? Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kiss at Coachella

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are "seeing where things go" after their Coachella kiss.

The former couple - who announced their split almost two years ago - were spotted spending time together during the first weekend of Coachella earlier this month, but it's said they aren't "officially" an item again.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: "Shawn and Camila aren't officially back together, but they are enjoying each other's company and seeing where things go."

While Shawn, 24, and Camila, 26, are "both attracted to each other" and still "care about one another", the source claimed the exes are "having fun".

They added: "When they met up and kissed at Coachella, they were having fun and being in the moment together.

"They are both attracted to each other and care about one another a lot. They are having fun."

Meanwhile, another source recently told the outlet that the two singers have "always had a lot of love for each other".

The insider said: "Camila and Shawn were talking and spending time together for months before Coachella.

"They always had a lot of love for each other, even while they were broken up. They still care about each other."

Camila and Shawn always planned to "meet up and hang out" at Coachella after they "cleared the air" about their split.

The insider added: "Shawn and Camila had been in touch the last few weeks and have cleared the air about their break-up. There is still a connection between them and both of them shared they still care about one another. It's very casual at this point."

The Don't Go Yet hitmaker and Stitches singer announced their break-up via a joint statement in 2021.

The brunette beauty - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - and Shawn insisted at the time that they would remain friends.

The statement read: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward, love,. Camila and Shawn (sic)"