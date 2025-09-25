William Shatner reportedly rushed to hospital after medical emergency

William Shatner was reportedly rushed to hospital after he suffered a medical emergency.

The legendary Star Trek actor called for paramedics after he supposedly had problems with his blood sugar whilst at his home in Los Angeles, California, late Wednesday (Sept 24) afternoon.

As reported by TMZ, after a Los Angeles City Fire Department ambulance arrived at his house, William — best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk in the hit sci-fi series and its movies — was transported to hospital to be further examined.

A source told the outlet that Shatner, 94, is now "good" and "resting comfortably".

Despite his age, Shatner has remained active and often makes public appearances, as well as working on projects that are tied to his work as Captain Kirk.

Earlier this month, the star revealed he never made a penny from the Star Trek reruns.

Speaking about his time on the show — which originally ran from 1966 until 1969 — Shatner told The Daily Telegraph newspaper: "Nobody knew about re-runs.

"The concept of syndication only came in after Star Trek was cancelled when someone from the unions said, 'Wait a minute, you're replaying all those films, those shows.'

"There was a big strike. But in the end, the unions secured residual fees shortly after Star Trek finished, so I didn't benefit."

However, Shatner — who was married to actress Gloria Rand, 92, at the time of filming Star Trek, and has three daughters, Leslie, 67, Lisabeth, 64, and Melanie, 61, with her — insisted the programme did pay him well.

He said: "It paid very well for me in my experience up to that time.

"But by the standards of Hollywood, not very well — and with a dissolving marriage, with three children, I was broke at that point."

And after Star Trek finished in 1969, Shatner set up a touring company and put on a "one-set Broadway play" in theatres to make cash.

He recalled: "The summer that Star Trek was cancelled, I put together a touring company — which is very common all over the US, but particularly on the East Coast. Up in Cape Cod, there are so many villages that you could readily find an audience.

"I booked the whole summer, a week in each town, filling each theatre. We put on a one-set Broadway play and made a living there, just about.

"At the end of the summer, I came back to Los Angeles and the work began to flow in."

[[nid:722684]]