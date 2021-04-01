Willow Smith can see herself falling in love with a woman

The 20-year-old actress and singer came out as bisexual in 2019, and has now admitted that whilst she’s never “been in love with a woman” before, she “feels like it could happen” in her future.

Willow made her comments during an episode of Red Table Talk alongside her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, who both said they have tried to “connect romantically” to other women but were unable to.

Adrienne said: “Of course you think about it, but I never had that attraction. I couldn’t get there, it just wasn’t for me.”

To which Jada replied: “It wasn’t for me either. I love being amongst women, but I never could connect to women romantically. It’s not to say that it couldn’t be, you just never know. I could see [Willow] falling in love with a woman one day.”

And Willow then agreed, admitting she has had “very strong feelings for women” in the past.

She said: “I don’t feel like I’ve been in love with a woman just yet, but I definitely feel like it could happen. Because I’ve had very strong feelings for women before.”

The trio then moved on to talk about “experimentation” in the bedroom, and Adrienne revealed she has always been interested in having a threesome, but was “raised with all that guilt and shame around sex” so has never had the courage to try it.

She said: “I know I’ve thought about a threesome might be really enjoyable, but how I was raised with all that guilt and shame around sex … I definitely didn’t have that freedom to consider it as far as love is concerned. It just seems like, sexually, it would be extremely pleasurable.”

When asked by Willow if she would try it now she’s older, Adrienne added: “I’ve had conversations with my husband about it, but I think it’s too late in my life to be that experimental at this age.”