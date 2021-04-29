Willow Smith open to polyamory, would consider having 2 partners at once

Willow Smith would consider having two partners at once.

The 'Whip My Hair' hitmaker would happily be in a relationship with two people at once as she is open to polyamory as it gives a "freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you".

Speaking about her relationship with polyamory, she explained: "With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is the right thing to do.

"So I was like, how can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind? Also, doing research into polyamory, the main reasons why monogamous relationships - or why marriage - why divorces happen is infidelity. I honestly couldn't see myself going past two outside of myself."

And the 20-year-old singer insists being polyamorous doesn't always mean having more sex.

ALSO READ: Willow Smith can see herself falling in love with a woman

Speaking on the latest episode of Red Table Talk, she added: "I mean, I'll give you an example. Let's say you haven't always been the kind of person that wanted to have sex all the time. But your partner is. Are you gonna be the person to say, you know, 'Just because I don't have these needs, you can't have them either?'

"And so that's kind of one of the reasons why I actually was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens... In my friend group, I'm the only polyamorous person, and I have the least sex out of all of my friends."