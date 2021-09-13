Win a 1-month trial subscription to Animax and GEM on meWATCH!

J-entertainment lovers, rejoice!

Starting from Sept 15, you can get your Japanese entertainment fix with Animax+GEM coming to your mobile screens. Rewatch timeless classics and popular hits, and binge on the freshest hits from Japan with same-day telecasts and on-demand programmes via meWATCH.

Programme line-up

Home to some of the biggest anime titles such as Cells At Work!, Animax offers premium and simulcast programmes from genres such as action, romance, horror, supernatural, sci-fi, comedy, and slice-of-life.

Anime fans can look out for the premiere of supernatural series Shadows House, which follows a doll known as Emilico as she tries to uncover the secrets of the house she works in and the purpose of her existence.

Fruits Basket is available on Animax. PHOTO: Animax

GEM, on the other hand, is the go-to destination for Japanese dramas and variety shows as well as select primetime offerings which air within the same week in Japan.

Viewers can expect heartwarming moments in documentary-style variety show What's Daddy!, which follows the journeys of children who spring surprise visits on their fathers working overseas.

What's Daddy! is on GEM. PHOTO: GEM

Fans of police thrillers should make time for Detective Novice, an action-suspense drama that tells the story of two police academy cadets who get dragged into complex cases, and rely on the lessons they learned in class to solve crimes.

Get access to Animax and GEM by subscribing from just $1.99/month or $13.99/year via the meWATCH app. You can find more information here.

