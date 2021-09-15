Win Batman premiums worth $200!

Batman Day — yup, the Dark Knight has a day dedicated all to him — falls on this Saturday (Sept 18) and in celebration, AsiaOne is giving out two sets of Batman premiums.

Each set includes a Batman wireless charger, Batman logo floor mat, Batman logo cushion, Batman Funko Pop figure, HBO Go Pouch, and a Warner Media Paper Bag. The estimated retail value of each set is $200.

To stand a chance to win, simply answer the question below. Winners' details will be furnished to partners of Warner Media to facilitate in prize delivery.

AsiaOne Batman Day contest

Meanwhile, there are loads of Batman shows and activities to catch in September.

Cartoon Network (Singtel Ch 226 HD / Starhub Ch 316) will screen Lego DC Batman Family Matters on Sept 18, Lego Batman DC Super Heroes Unite on Sept 19, while Scooby-Doo & Batman: The Brave and The Bold will be telecast on Sept 24. All of them will be shown at 7.30pm on the respective days.

You can also binge-watch two seasons of Pennyworth as well as two seasons of Batwoman on HBO Go. In addition, no less than nine Batman movies starring different incarnations of Bruce Wayne — from Peter Weller, Christian Bale to Heath Ledger, Ben McKenzie, and Ben Affleck — are on offer. Other animated Batman titles from the DC Universe are also available to stream.

All these will culminate in the DC FanDome 2021 on October 17, the biggest virtual showcase of new movies, games, shows and comics. For the latest updates, go to DCFanDome.com.

Turner Broadcasting System Asia Pacific, Inc. (Turner) has agreed to Sponsor the prizes in connection with the Contest conducted by AsiaOne, the Promoter of this Contest. Turner is not the promoter of this Contest or otherwise associated with AsiaOne, the Promoter of this Contest. The use of the CARTOON NETWORK name, and/or the offer of the CARTOON NETWORK prize does not imply any connection or endorsement by either Turner, CARTOON NETWORK of AsiaOne as Promoter or its products or services.

editor@asiaone.com