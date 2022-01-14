Win a Cartoon Network activity box worth $150!

AsiaOne is giving away two awesome activity boxes for the little ones in celebration of Cartoon Network's new brand chapter Redraw Your World.

All you need to do is to answer the question below and you'll stand a chance to win the activity box from Cartoon Network each worth $150!

Each box includes:

3 x Redraw Your World balloons

1 x We Baby Bears box (it's huge!)

1 x We Baby Bears crown DIY sheet

1 x kid's beret

1 x Redraw Your World art apron

1 x Redraw Your World table art mat

2 x square cushions (different designs) with covers packed separately for easy colouring

1 x white disposable table cloth

1 x Crayola fabric marker set 10s

1 x Crayola poster paint set 10s

1 x Crayola brush set 5s

1 x Crayola crayons 64s

Winners will be notified via email and personal details will be provided to a partner of Cartoon Network to facilitate in prize delivery.

Be sure to check out Cartoon Network's new original series We Baby Bears on weekends at 10.30am. For K-pop fans out there, We Baby Bears also features TRI.BE's latest song The Bha Bha Song, which may just become your latest earworm.

Cartoon Network will also feature Tom and Jerry in New York at 10am this Saturday (Jan 15). The following Saturday will feature the premiere of Jellystone! at 6pm and Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince at 8pm.

Additionally, Cartoon Network will hold a Character Hunt Challenge at Downtown East's Open Plaza for two weekends in February. In the coming weeks, you and your little ones can also enjoy yourselves with Crayola's pop-up doodle stations which will be appearing in malls across Singapore.

Be sure to keep an eye on Cartoon Network Asia's socials to stay in the loop about these upcoming events!

Turner Broadcasting System Asia Pacific, Inc. and/or its parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliated, associated and related companies (collectively, "WM") has agreed to sponsor the prizes in connection with the "Redraw Your World" contest (the "Contest") conducted by AsiaOne, the promoter of this Contest. WM is not the promoter of this Contest or otherwise associated with AsiaOne, the promoter of this Contest. The use of the Cartoon Network name, and/or the offer of the prizes does not imply any connection or endorsement by either WM or Cartoon Network of AsiaOne as promoter or its products or services. WM and any of its respective employees, directors, officers, third party agents or representatives will not be responsible or liable for any and all death, injury, harm, incapacity, trauma, theft or loss (including theft or loss of property), damage, claims and costs, tax liabilities, in any manner whatsoever, arising from this Contest, including without limitation from any participation in this Contest, utilization/enjoyment of the prize and/or any act or omission pertaining thereto.

