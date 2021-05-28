Win a Cartoon Network goodie bag worth $100!

The school holidays are here and AsiaOne is giving away three goodie bags from Cartoon Network, each worth $100!

Cartoon Network, home to shows such as Looney Tunes, Ben 10, and We Bare Bears, has created the Best Summer Ever campaign, featuring more than 150 home-based adventures and activities spread across five specially-themed "fun zones" for you and your kids to bond over the school break.

In the Play: Craft Creek with Looney Tunes zone, you'll find DIY craft activities and fun recipes.

There's also the Music: Toon Tunes Valley with We Bare Bears zone where you can select your favourite Cartoon Network tune and start a sing-along.

If your active kids need to burn off excess energy, go to the Movement: Gymsville with Tom and Jerry zone for workout videos.

Over at the Explore: Toonsplorer Island hosted by Teen Titans Go! zone, you can download WhatsApp stickers, and mobile and Zoom wallpapers.

Finally, head to the Games: Arcade Town with Ben 10 zone for gaming adventures and fun.

And of course, the cartoons. There are special show premieres at 11am daily. A brand-new Looney Tunes cartoon series will be shown every day at 5.30pm on Cartoon Network (StarHub CH 316 & Singtel TV 226).

Adventure Time Distant Lands: Together Again will also debut on June 12 at 9pm on Cartoon Network and HBO GO, with Finn and Jake reuniting for the most important adventure of their lives.

Check out the Best Summer Ever website.

Answer the question below to stand a chance to win one of three goodie bags. AsiaOne will contact the winners via email for their address, which will be provided to third parties to facilitate in prize delivery.

PHOTO: Cartoon Network

Each bag will include the following items:

1. Looney Tunes Bag 2. Ben 10 Notebook 3. Ben 10 Post-It Pad 4. We Bare Bears L-shaped Folder 5. We Bare Bears Stickers 6. Cartoon Network Notepad 7. Cartoon Network Magnet Set 8. Adventure Time Sticker Tattoo 9. Adventure Time Bemo Cap 10. Adventure Time Jake Plush (6-inch)

AsiaOne Cartoon Network Goodie Bag Contest

Turner Broadcasting System Asia Pacific, Inc. (Turner) has agreed to Sponsor the prizes in connection with the Contest conducted by AsiaOne, the Promoter of this Contest. Turner is not the promoter of this Contest or otherwise associated with AsiaOne, the Promoter of this Contest. The use of the CARTOON NETWORK name, and/or the offer of the CARTOON NETWORK prize does not imply any connection or endorsement by either Turner, CARTOON NETWORK of AsiaOne as Promoter or its products or services.

editor@asiaone.com