Win The Falcon and The Winter Soldier swag in celebration of its release on Disney+!

AsiaOne is giving away some sweet The Falcon and The Winter Soldier swag to celebrate its release on Disney+!

Story synopsis: The next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Disney+ line-up, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is an action-adventure series that sees Sam Wilson/The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure as they take on a mysterious organisation.

The series also sees the return of Agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and villain Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) after they last appeared in Captain America: Civil War.

There are 10 sets of swag up for grabs, with each set containing a backpack, T-shirt, notebook, and shopper bag. All you need to do is answer the question below to stand a chance to win one set.

PHOTO: Disney+

Winners will be notified via email by a Disney+ representative and prize collection will be scheduled on weekdays (excluding public holidays) during the time slots of 10-11am and 1-2pm.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier giveaway

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier airs on Disney+ with a new episode every Friday.

ALSO READ: Just the tip: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier dazzles serving up Marvel realness, here's why

editor@asiaone.com