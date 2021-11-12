Win a Harry Potter Train Express Craft Box set worth $200!

It's been 20 years since Harry Potter made his screen debut in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and in celebration, AsiaOne is running a contest with WarnerMedia.

Answer the question below and you stand to win the Sophie and Toffee Harry Potter Train Express Craft Box with resin supplies worth $200! Two sets will be given away.

Winners will be notified via email and personal details will be provided to a partner of WarnerMedia to facilitate in prize delivery.

In the meantime, recapture the magic of Hogwarts and catch the movies on Cartoon Network — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on Nov 13, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on Nov 27, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban on Dec 11, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on Dec 25.

PHOTO: WarnerMedia

The final four titles will debut on Cartoon Network in early 2022. All movies are also available to stream on HBO GO.

Also, don't miss the brand new Wizarding World competition event Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, which streams on Nov 29 exclusively on HBO Go.

The show, hosted by Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren, continues the Wizarding World spirit by showcasing ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale. Featuring hundreds of trivia questions and special guest surprises, fans compete to take home the Tournament of Houses championship trophy.

AsiaOne and 20 Years of Harry Potter Movie Magic contest



Turner Broadcasting System Asia Pacific, Inc. and/or its parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliated, associated and related companies (collectively, "WM") has agreed to sponsor the prizes in connection with the "20 Years of Movie Magic Giveaway" contest (the "Contest") conducted by AsiaOne, the promoter of this Contest. WM is not the promoter of this Contest or otherwise associated with AsiaOne, the promoter of this Contest. The use of the Cartoon Network name, and/or the offer of the prizes does not imply any connection or endorsement by either WM or Cartoon Network of AsiaOne as promoter or its products or services. WM and any of its respective employees, directors, officers, third party agents or representatives will not be responsible or liable for any and all death, injury, harm, incapacity, trauma, theft or loss (including theft or loss of property), damage, claims and costs, tax liabilities, in any manner whatsoever, arising from this Contest, including without limitation from any participation in this Contest, utilization/enjoyment of the prize and/or any act or omission pertaining thereto.

