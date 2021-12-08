Win Hawkeye swag in celebration of its release on Disney+!

AsiaOne is giving away some sweet Hawkeye swag to celebrate its release on Disney+!

Story synopsis: Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission — get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

There are 10 sets of swag up for grabs, with each set containing a backpack, T-shirt, notebook, cap, Santa hat, and button badges. All you need to do is answer the question below to stand a chance to win one set.

PHOTO: Disney+

Winners will be notified via email by a Disney+ representative and prize collection details will be scheduled then.

Hawkeye giveaway

Hawkeye is available now on Disney+ with a new episode released every Wednesday.

