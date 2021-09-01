Win Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premiums!

AsiaOne is giving away some sweet premiums to celebrate the release of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!

Story synopsis: Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Tony Leung as Wenwu/The Mandarin. PHOTO: © 2021 MARVEL

There are five sets of premiums up for grabs. Each set is worth $140 and contains a cap and a hoodie. All you need to do is answer the question below to stand a chance to win one set.

PHOTO: © 2021 MARVEL

Winners will be notified via email and prize collection details will be confirmed then.

