Win matching Sylvester or Tom beanies for you and your cat!

AsiaOne is giving away two sets of cool Sylvester and Tom premiums as well as cat toys for you and your fur kid this International Cat Day!

Each set of the goodie bag will contain a sack, a Tom or Sylvester beanie for you, a Tom or Sylvester costume for your kitty, a Tom card-holder, a Sylvester notebook, paper glasses, and assorted cat toys.

The matching beanie and cat costume are specially designed by Jessica Marie, creator of the Kitty Kurung, so be sure to post lots of pics for the 'gram.

To stand a chance to win one of the goodie bags, just answer our question below. Winners' details will be furnished to a partner of Cartoon Network to facilitate in prize delivery.

Matching Tom beanie for you and Tom costume for your cat. PHOTO: Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network — home to cats such as Tom, Princess Unikitty, Sylvester, Gumball, and Oggy — is celebrating International Cat Day, which falls on Aug 8, with a Cat-Raoke contest.

Did you know cats can make more than 100 vocal sounds? Show off your cat's vocal prowess with Cat-Raoke as they dance and meow along to the campaign theme song. Post their most purr-fect performance between July 26 and Aug 8, and you stand a chance to win an exclusive gift pack worth $200. Click here for more info.

From Aug 7 to 10, there'll also be a four-day meow-a-thon of superstar cats as they continue their quest for world domination. Catch Tom and Jerry, Looney Tunes Cartoons, The Amazing World of Gumball, ThunderCats Roar, and Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart, on the channel (Singtel Ch 226 HD / Starhub Ch 316).

Win matching Sylvester and Tom beanies for you and your cat!

Turner Broadcasting System Asia Pacific, Inc. (Turner) has agreed to Sponsor the prizes in connection with the Contest conducted by AsiaOne, the Promoter of this Contest. Turner is not the promoter of this Contest or otherwise associated with AsiaOne, the Promoter of this Contest. The use of the CARTOON NETWORK name, and/or the offer of the CARTOON NETWORK prize does not imply any connection or endorsement by either Turner, CARTOON NETWORK of AsiaOne as Promoter or its products or services.

Matching Sylvester beanie for you and Sylvester costume for your cat. PHOTO: Cartoon Network

editor@asiaone.com