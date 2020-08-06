Win movie passes to 2 horror films: The Wretched and Dreamkatcher

AsiaOne is giving away ten pairs of movie passes to two spooky films!

Five winners will be picked, and each winner will receive a pair of passes to The Wretched and also another pair to Dreamkatcher at Shaw Theatres.

The Wretched

Story synopsis: A rebellious teenager visiting his father for the summer makes a haunting discovery — a malevolent fiend from the deep woods is stalking the young family living next door.

Having taken ahold of the mother, the creature begins a terrifying game of house while preying upon the local children. Alone in his suspicions, the teen launches into a perilous crusade to stop the wretched evil before it consumes everything he holds dear.

The Wretched, starring John-Paul Howard, Piper Curda and Jamison Jones, is rated NC16 and will open in theatres Aug 13.

Dreamkatcher

Story synopsis: In order to stop his bad dreams, a young boy steals a dreamcatcher from a mysterious neighbour, forcing his family to rescue him from a nightmarish entity.

Dreamkatcher stars Radha Mitchell, Henry Thomas, and Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, and is rated PG13. It will open in cinemas on Aug 27.

Five winners will be picked, and each winner will receive one pair of passes to The Wretched and as well as another pair to Dreamkatcher.

