Win movie passes to catch Blueback!

Synopsis

Blueback is a feature film adaption of Tim Winton's best-selling and critically acclaimed novella, a universal fable for all ages about friendship, family and the power of one young girl to make a difference.

While learning to dive, young Abby (Ariel Donoghue; Ilsa Fogg as teenage Abby and Mia Wasikowska as adult Abby) befriends a magnificent wild blue groper, beginning her life-long journey to save the world's coral reefs.

When the quiet reef at her costal hometown starts to attract commercial fishing operators, it's not long until she realises that the fish she calls a friend is under threat.

Taking inspiration from her activist mum (Radha Mitchell; Liz Alexander as older Dora), she takes on poachers and developers to save her friend.

Showcasing the extraordinary beauty of the world's oceans and wildlife, Blueback is a coming-of-age story and opens in local cinemas today (March 30).

