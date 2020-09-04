Win movie passes to fantasy romance film I WeirDO!

AsiaOne is giving away three pairs of movie passes to catch Taiwanese fantasy romance film I WeirDO at Cathay Cineplexes.

Story synopsis: Po-ching (played by Austin Lin) suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) with serious symptoms of mysophobia, also known as germophobia. His daily life consists of endless cleaning habits like frequent hand-washing and sanitising every corner of his house.

His 'quirkiness' has also isolated him from the general public and people see him as a complete weirdo.

On the 15th of each month, Po-ching goes out shopping for his daily essentials. Then, he meets another 'weirdo' Chen Ching (Nikki Hsieh).

It is fate that brings Po-Ching and Chen Ching together and they finally find another who is in the same boat. Their relationship is perfect. But everything becomes different when Po-ching's OCD disappears suddenly.

PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

I WeirDO is in Mandarin with English and Mandarin subtitles. Simply answer the question below for a chance to win a pair of passes to the movie at Cathay Cineplexes. Three pairs will be given away.

The movie is rated PG and will open in Singapore on Sep 17.

I WeirDO Movie Passes Giveaway

