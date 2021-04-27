Win movie passes to Precious is the Night!

AsiaOne is giving away five pairs of movie passes to catch local movie Precious is the Night at The Cathay Cineplex.

Synopsis:

Place: Singapore. Year: 1969. One murder case. Two bodies: one male, one female.

A young writer (Tan Chuando) completes the full picture of the aforementioned murder case using only fragmented information he found in a stack of old newspapers – and his own imagination.

There are only three individuals living in this good-class bungalow: a lady in her early thirties, and her two serving maids Bi Xia (Chang Tzu-lei) and Bao Cui (Chen Yixin). The lady, Madam Ku Yang (Nanyeli), who is suffering from depression, is believed to be the mistress of a mysterious man (Tay Ping Hui).

A handsome family doctor (Tan Chuando in a second role) visits her frequently and gives her sedatives. She is planning to run away with the doctor, but walls have ears and Bi Xia is eavesdropping on their conversations.

The night comes. While Madam Ku Yang gets ready to go out with her hand luggage, the Old Madam (Xiang Yun) shows up unexpectedly and stops her in the doorway. They have a quarrel and later at midnight, Madam Ku Yang is found dead on the lobby floor.

Is it an accident or a cold-blooded murder? Who is the murderer? Are the two maids innocent or accomplices?

The doctor's dead body is found in his car. The police announce that investigations are completed, that the family doctor had committed suicide to escape punishment.

But is it true? The writer gives the answer in his novel.

Precious is the Night is rated M18 for sexual scenes and some violence.

