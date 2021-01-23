Win movie passes to the preview of crime comedy Breaking News in Yuba County!

AsiaOne is giving away 20 pairs of movie passes to the preview of crime comedy Breaking News in Yuba County at Golden Village.

Story synopsis: After her husband goes missing, Sue Buttons (Allison Janney), an under-appreciated suburban wife, gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a city-wide search in Yuba County to find him.

In an effort to prolong her newfound fame, hilarious hijinks ensue as Sue's world turns upside down. She dodges a wannabe mobster (Awkwafina), a relentless local policewoman (Regina Hall), her half-sister (Mila Kunis) who's a local news reporter desperate for a story, and her husband's dead-beat brother (Jimmi Simpson), as they all set out to uncover the truth behind the disappearance.

Directed by Tate Taylor and written by Amanda Idoko, Breaking News from Yuba County is a dark and twisted comedy that explores the outrageous lengths some will go to in order to garner some much-desired attention.

The movie is in English and opens here Jan 28.

