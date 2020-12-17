Win movie passes to the preview screening of Hong Kong action film Shock Wave 2!

AsiaOne is giving away five pairs of movie passes to catch the preview of new Hong Kong action film Shock Wave 2 at Golden Village!

Story synopsis: A series of bomb explosions occur in Hong Kong, causing fear amongst the public. Former bomb disposal officer Poon Sing Fung (Andy Lau) falls into a coma at a crime scene after being injured in an explosion and becomes the most wanted criminal after the police becomes suspicious of his ties with a criminal organisation, the Resurrection Group.

After waking up from his coma, Poon is interrogated and imprisoned. Poon escapes from prison in order to investigate the truth and prove his innocence. Poon enlists the help of his comrade-in-arms, bomb disposal officer Tung Cheuk Man (Sean Lau).

However, the two are caught in a conflict as Tung must choose between justice and friendship. At the same time, Poon's ex-girlfriend Pong Ling (Ni Ni), who is now the chief inspector of the Counter Terrorism Response Unit, is desperate to discover the culprit behind the series of explosions.

She persuades Poon to reach out to the Resurrection Group to find out their next move and prove his innocence. Poon realises that exposing the truth is just as challenging as disposing explosives, as he is risking his life while racing against time.

The movie (rating to be advised) is in Mandarin with English and Chinese subtitles, and opens here Dec 24.

PHOTO: Golden Village

