Win movie passes to the preview of Thai rom-com The Con-Heartist!

AsiaOne is giving away five pairs of passes to catch the preview of Thai romantic-comedy The Con-Heartist at Golden Village!

Story synopsis: Tower (Nadech Kugimiya) is a suave con artist who gives himself away accidentally while trying to con goofy banker Ina (Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul).

After Ina catches Tower red-handed, she proposes a deal in exchange for not reporting him to the police: Tower must agree to use his skills to con Ina's ex-boyfriend Petch (Thiti Mahayotaruk).

Petch had tricked Ina into borrowing money to pay for his tuition, leaving her in debt.

The mission takes on a whole new level when Tower changes the plan to con Petch of a lot more money. This con job will take a team made up of Ms Nongnuch (Kathaleeya McIntosh), Ina's high school teacher who pretends to be a foxy businesswoman and Tower's brother Mr Jone (Pongsatorn Jongwilas), a thief who has a long history with the law.

But even before the plan takes off, Ina has a change of heart about Tower. Will Ina be fooled twice, or is it her fate to keep meeting gorgeous con artists?

The movie, rated PG13 for some sexual references, is in Thai with English and Chinese subtitles, and opens here on Jan 21.

Answer the question below, and you stand to win a pair of movie passes to the movie preview on Mon Jan 18, 7pm at GV Suntec City.

Winners will be notified via email by Jan 16, and they can collect the movie passes on Jan 18, from 6.15pm at GV Suntec City.

Five pairs of movie passes to The Con-Heartist are up for grabs.

AsiaOne The Con-Heartist Movie Passes Giveaway

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com