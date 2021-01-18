Win movie passes to watch the Covid-19 film 76 Days!

AsiaOne is giving away five pairs of movie passes to catch the Covid-19 film 76 Days!

Story synopsis: On Jan 23, 2020, China locked down Wuhan, a city of 11 million, to combat the emerging Covid-19 outbreak.

Set deep inside the frontlines of the crisis in four hospitals, 76 Days tells indelible human stories at the centre of this pandemic — from a woman begging in vain to bid a final farewell to her father, a grandpa with dementia searching for his way home, a couple anxious to meet their newborn, to a nurse determined to return personal items to families of the deceased.

These raw and intimate stories bear witness to the death and rebirth of a city under a 76-day lockdown, and to the human resilience that persists in times of profound tragedy.

The movie is rated PG and in Mandarin with English and Chinese subtitles. It opens here on Jan 23.

