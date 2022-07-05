Win movie tickets to the premiere of horror thriller The Black Phone!

Horror movie fans rejoice! AsiaOne has tickets to give away for the premiere of The Black Phone and you can be one of the first in Singapore to catch it.

Story synopsis: Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

Starring four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke, The Black Phone is produced, directed, and co-written by Scott Derrickson — the writer-director of Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

PHOTO: UIP

The premiere will be held at 7.15pm on Tuesday (July 12) at Cathay Cineplex Cineleisure.

There are 10 pairs of tickets up for grabs and to win a pair, all you have to do is answer the question below. Winners will be notified via email and prize collection details will be confirmed then.

The Black Phone premiere tickets giveaway

The Black Phone is rated NC-16 and opens here on July 21.

editor@asiaone.com